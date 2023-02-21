3 Things To Know About Frozen Pipes

During extreme winter cold snaps, it’s important to know how to protect your home. One of the main issues you may face when the temperature drops significantly is frozen water pipes. Since water expands as it freezes, it can create pressure on the pipes, causing them to break - regardless of whether they’re metal or plastic. Here are three things to know about frozen pipes.

1. Pipes that tend to freeze are outdoor hose bibs, water sprinkler lines, and water supply lines in unheated areas like basements, attics, and garages. Pipes that run against exterior walls with little or no insulation are also prone to freezing.

2. Before cold weather arrives, put away outdoor hoses and have water sprinkler lines drained. Close inside water valves that supply outdoor hose bibs, but keep the outside water valve open so water remaining in the pipe can drain out. Consider adding insulation to unheated areas of the home that have water lines running through.

3. Once the temperature drops, keep garage doors closed if water supply lines are located in the garage. Open cabinet doors in bathrooms, the basement, and the kitchen to allow warm air to circulate. Consider letting cold water drip from faucets connected to pipes along exterior walls - just a trickle of moving water can help keep pipes from freezing. Maintain a constant warm temperature in the house; the temperature should be no lower than 55° F.

If you suspect you have a frozen pipe, keep the faucet open. Running water through the pipe will help melt the ice. Applying heat to the frozen section of the pipe, using a heating pad, an electric hair dryer, or towels soaked in hot water, can help speed up the melting process. Never use an open flame device to melt ice in a water pipe. If you can’t find the frozen section of pipe, or if it’s not accessible, call a licensed plumber for assistance.

For more information, please contact:

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

1203 Deer St.

Yorkville, IL 60560

Phone: 630-553-7186

www.benjaminfranklinplumbing.com