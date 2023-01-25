How to pack for a long trip with only carry-on

Is a lengthy vacation in your future but you want to avoid overpacking? Opting for carry-on only is a great way to avoid paying for checked bags, waiting around at baggage carousels after the flight, or dealing with lost luggage. Here are some tips for traveling carry-on only:

1. Choose the right bag

Size and weight restrictions can vary for domestic and international airlines so make sure to first confirm the luggage specifications. Backpacks come in a variety of sizes which work great for travel. Make sure to find one with multiple pockets and compartments, as well as supportive straps. Wheeled suitcases also work well because it’s easier to keep things organized.

2. Only bring what you need

Check the weather forecast to determine if you can leave a raincoat, bulky clothing, or boots at home. Additionally, check your accommodations to see what toiletries, such as shampoo, deodorant, soap, conditioner, and moisturizer, are offered so you don’t have to pack them. Plan on bringing a week’s worth of clothing at the most and doing laundry while on your travels.

3. Wear as much as you can on the plane

Free up space in your luggage by layering several items of clothing. For instance, if you’re traveling to a colder climate, wear your coat, thick sweater, heavy socks, and bulkiest shoes on the plane and take most of it off once you’re onboard. For the clothing items that do go in your carry-on, such as tops, pants and dresses, save space and prevent creases by rolling instead of folding them.