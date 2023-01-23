Resources for your business

There are many resources available to businesses to help them survive, change and grow. Use some of these tools and resources to jumpstart your businesses and keep the momentum going throughout the year.

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The SBA has many free resources, informative content and interactive tools for small business owners. You can learn how to get funding for your company and see what business certifications are available to you. The SBA has learning center video courses that range from starting your business to selling your business and everything in between. There are many videos for each topic and are quick to what.

HubSpot is a cloud-based customer relationship management tool that offers free & paid programs. HubSpot Academy has education geared toward your employees including supervisors and the leaders of your company. Many of these are free and you can get earned badges to display on your website including digital & content marketing, sales management, and more.

SCORE is Service Corps of Retired Executives. These retired executives offer many resources through online and in-person meetings and webinars. They also offer free business templates. You can also meet with a SCORE mentor to help you with your business startup, growth, business plan, and more. These mentoring sessions can be virtual or in person.

Your Local Chamber of Commerce offers networking opportunities, website listings, forums, in-person workshops, and more. Get involved with your home chamber and the chambers in the communities you want to do business in.

Are you on LinkedIn? This is a great place to exchange ideas, learn from experts, build relationships with other business owners, make announcements about your business and do job postings. But did you know they have a small business resource center that has a ton of free content including free online courses and live streams for entrepreneurs at all levels.

For more information on these and other resources available to businesses go to: https://www.uschamber.com/co/start/strategy/free-resources-for-small-businesses