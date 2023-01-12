3 Things to Know About Arthritis

Arthritis affects millions of people around the world, making everyday activities difficult. It can be a debilitating condition that limits mobility and causes pain. Arthritis is the most common source of disability in adults over age 65. But there are ways you can take to help manage your arthritis symptoms. Here are three things to consider:

1) Get enough exercise – Exercise is one of the best methods to keep your joints and muscles flexible. Try low-impact exercises like swimming, biking, or walking for 30 minutes at least three times (or more) a week to optimize your joint range of motion.

2) Follow a healthy diet – Eating an anti-inflammatory diet can help reduce inflammation and stiffness in the body. For optimal health and wellness, focus on nutrient-dense foods found in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Avoid refined sugars and processed foods as much as possible.

3) Talk to your doctor – If you’re experiencing pain or stiffness that is not improving after a few days of rest, be sure to talk to your doctor. It could signify something more serious than arthritis, and your doctor can diagnose the cause and recommend a treatment plan.

If you are living with arthritis, don’t lose hope. There are many treatments available that can help you manage your symptoms and live a happy, healthy life. Take the time to talk to your doctor about the options available and work together to find which treatment plan will work best for you. With proper management, arthritis does not have to stand in the way of living.

Remember, managing arthritis doesn’t have to take over your life. You can keep your symptoms in check with proper care and lifestyle changes and lead an active, fulfilling life. With the appropriate support, you can find a way to manage your arthritis and maintain an active lifestyle.

