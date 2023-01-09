Looking into 2023

As we are approach and begin the new year there will be new challenges, changes and chances to improve. For your business you most likely started with a dream and defined what you want. As the year progresses – keep your mind positive, run your business with integrity, make your customers feel important and make any changes needed for your business. Set New Growth Goals – determine what you want to grow or take to the next level and figure out how you are going to get there.

A new year also brings another year full of potential promise. Maybe you will launch a new product or continue to build on the success of existing products. You may be thinking of reinventing your businesses’ brand and online presence. Keep up to date on the new technologies, systems and processes that can help you grow and succeed. Upgrade online marketing strategies – surveys show that 57% of marketing budgets invest in digital campaigns and spending online is predicted to go up 16% in 2023. Maintain your website, send targeted emails and create pay-per-click ads but that isn’t all. You need to have a social media presence and engage with your audiences. Do customer surveys.

Continue to build long-lasting and meaningful customer and business relationships. Thank your customers, learn more about the businesses you work with and find more ways to build each other up. Establish goals to set your employees and your business for success. This also the time to remember to learn that work/life balance and to value your time. Evaluate your pricing – don’t devalue your time or your work. Keep your employees Happy – you need talent and dedicated employees to succeed. They will leave if they are discontent or if their expectations about the job and company culture don’t match the reality of the job. Your culture must reflect their needs to improve team retention. You need to support flexibility, psychological & physical safety and career development. Work/life balance is important

Improve Efficiency – “Work smarter – not harder” is so true and applies to increasing efficiency or productivity. Figure out where things are bottlenecking or are inefficient – enable your team to give suggestions, come up with solutions and make changes.

And of course, your local chamber is here to help you with networking opportunities, leads groups, sponsorship opportunities and educational events. Reach out to your chamber to learn more about what they offer and how they can help.