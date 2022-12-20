Include a Chamber membership in your marketing budget

With the end of the year nearly upon us, now is the time to start your marketing budget planning for 2023.

And part of that should include investing in an Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce membership.

Why? Focused fully on the Oswego area, the Chamber can connect you to the people, events and information that make the community a rewarding location to offer your product or service.

For instance, are you looking for additional advertising opportunities? Your membership entitles you to a free listing in the Community Visitors Guide, a resource distributed by the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce. Copies are available at several businesses in the community, the Village office, the Chamber office and are delivered to all businesses in Oswego each year.

Each spring, the Chamber-sponsored Hometown Expo offers members an opportunity to showcase themselves to the entire community. Make your company name and logo come alive by putting your face and abilities in front of your potential customers.

The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce is also a social media ambassador for its members by reposting member events, job listings, and promotions to the Chamber’s Facebook page, as well as uses its website, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn to help increase member awareness.

Another perk to joining? Consumers are more likely to buy from Chamber members.

If you are looking for a visibility boost, consider marketing your business through the Chamber.

Oswego Chamber of Commerce : 73 W Van Buren Street : Oswego, IL 60543 : 630.554.3505 http://www.oswegochamber.org/