Chamber offers three higher levels of membership benefits

Want to take your Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce membership to the next level? Consider an Elite Membership, which offers premium benefits that correspond to higher levels of commitment to the Oswego area business community.

As rewards for their devotion, Elite Members receive enhanced marketing exposure, complimentary access to select special events, and prolific awareness of the members’ role and presence in the Oswego area.

“They get an extra listing on the homepage of our website, get announced and acknowledged as an elite member at every annual dinner and new member dinner, and the golf outing,” said Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce Director Angie Hibben. “Their logo and link are in every Monday email to all the members.”

The Chamber offers a three-tiered dues system: Platinum, a $2,500 annual investment; Gold, a $1,500 annual investment; and Bronze, a $1,000 annual investment. You can choose which level provides the most benefit for your business needs.

Platinum elite members include First Midwest Bank, Old Second Bank, First National Bank, and Rush Copley Medical Center and WalMart. Gold elite members are Aquaduct Plumbing Services and Caterpillar. Bronze elite memberships are held by A & G Paintless Dent Removal, Harbor Chase, UPS Store, A- All Temp Heating & Cooling, Alarm Detection Systems, Allied First Bank, BMO Harris Bank, Hometowne Insurance Services, Resurrection Church, Symphony at the Tillers, and Davey Tree and Edward Elmhurst Health.

Wondering if an elite membership is right for you? Meet with the Chamber to find out what added benefits and opportunities await your business.

“Greater investments in the Chamber lead to greater success and opportunities for all members,” Hibben said.

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce : 73 W Van Buren Street : Oswego, IL 60543 : 630.554.3505 http://www.oswegochamber.org/