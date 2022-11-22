Three tips to ease holiday travel stress

The holiday season often brings with it plenty of hustle and bustle. There are gifts to purchase, boxes to wrap, and greeting cards to mail. And for those who are planning to travel, this can make for less time to research the best deals and discounts on plane fares and rentals. Here are some tips from Oswego Travel to help minimize the stress when it comes to traveling around the holiday season:

1. Plan way in advance

Lynn Farrell, president of Oswego Travel, said advanced planning is key. But just how far in advance is recommended?

“August and September for December travel, or even earlier,” she said. “It’s never too early.”

If flexibility is possible, consider flying on off-peak days.

“Meaning leave a little before or after the holiday rush if your schedule allows,” Farrell said.

2. Purchase travel insurance

Life can be full of surprises. And some of those, such as sickness or injury, an unforeseen natural disaster, lost passports, or a canceled flight, can make a big impact on your travel plans. To that end, purchasing a policy with trip cancellation coverage insurance is recommended. And luckily when you plan a trip with Oswego Travel, every itinerary is quoted with that coverage and it can be customized based on individual needs and concerns.

3. Don’t check a bag

If you can avoid it, travel experts recommend not checking a bag, which can be both costly and a hassle. Instead, opt for a carry-on.

“It’s one less thing you will have to wait for,” Farrell said. “Baggage claim tends to slow down in the holiday season because of all the travel.”

Additionally, it’s the best way to avoid lost luggage.

Oswego Travel : (630) 554-3777 : oswegotravel.com