Celebrate Small Business Saturday by spending your dollars locally

For independent retailers and restaurants, it’s almost the most wonderful time of the year. The Small Business Saturday initiative, put in place more than a decade ago by American Express and held annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, encourages consumers to spend their dollars at local businesses. In years past, U.S. consumers reported spending a record high of an estimated $17.8 billion at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday, according to the American Express website.

Here are several reasons why you should support the movement, this year set for Nov. 26:

1. Small businesses give back

Supporting local businesses also supports Oswego and its surrounding area. Businesses pay sales taxes to the city and county that is used to support public schools, parks, roads, and sidewalks, as well as fund public service workers. Also these small businesses support local agencies and kids through sponsorships and donations.

2. Small businesses make major economic impacts

More than half of the U.S.’s jobs since 1995 were created by small businesses, according to American Express. The more you shop at a local store, the more potential job opportunities you could help them provide.

3. Small businesses provide better customer service

You won’t get lost in the shuffle when you choose to shop at small businesses over the bigger competitors. Small business owners are able to provide more personable and hands-on customer service.

4. Small businesses foster a sense of community

According to a study conducted by Trulia and noted in Forbes, the second most popular desire amongst urbanites is a stronger sense of community – number one being more local restaurants.

Celebrate the Small Business Saturday initiative this year by skipping the big-box retailers and instead choosing to buy from the smaller, independently-owned businesses in and around Oswego. Shopping small business also supports your local families and neighbors businesses who kids/grandkids are likely to be in school with your own children/grandchildren.

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce : 73 W Van Buren Street : Oswego, IL 60543 : 630.554.3505 http://www.oswegochamber.org/