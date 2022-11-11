Diabetes and Hearing Loss: What's the Connection?

If you have diabetes, your risk of developing hearing loss increases. Studies show that there is a link between the two conditions. If you have diabetes, here’s what you should know about the association with hearing loss and how you can better protect your ears.

The Link Between Diabetes and Hearing Loss

There are a few likely explanations for the link between diabetes and hearing loss. First, high blood sugar levels can damage the blood vessels throughout your body, including those in your ears. This damage can lead to inflammation and reduced blood flow to the inner ear, resulting in hearing loss.

In addition, diabetes can also cause nerve damage. Nerve damage can occur because high blood sugar levels damage the small nerves throughout your body, including those in your ears. This nerve damage can lead to hearing loss by preventing nerves from properly sending signals from your ears to your brain.

What You Can Do to Protect Your Hearing Health

If you have diabetes, taking care of your hearing should be a priority. First, it’s essential to keep your blood sugar levels under control. The better you can manage your diabetes, the lower your risk of developing hearing loss. If you have type 2 diabetes, speak with your doctor about treatment options to help control your blood sugar levels.

Many people with diabetes don’t experience hearing loss symptoms until it has progressed significantly. As a result, regular hearing screenings are essential for early detection. If you think you may be experiencing hearing loss, an audiologist can perform an evaluation.

Early intervention is central when it comes to managing hearing loss. Otherwise, if you are experiencing hearing loss, treatments such as hearing aids can improve your hearing, communication, and quality of life.

