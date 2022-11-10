What Do Compression Stockings Do?

For many of us, the word “compression” calls images of Spanx or another shapewear. However, compression garments can be highly beneficial for your health, especially if you suffer from certain medical conditions like venous pooling.

What are Compression Stockings?

Compression stockings or socks are what they sound like—stockings that provide compression to the legs. This compression is created by the sock’s fabric, a spandex-like material. The compression level varies depending on the amount of spandex in the fabric and the tightness of the weave.

Compression stockings generally provide graduated compression, meaning they are tighter at the ankle and gradually become looser as they move up the leg. This graduated compression is vital because it helps to promote blood flow by preventing venous pooling in the legs.

Who Can Benefit from Compression Stockings?

Almost anyone can wear compression stockings, but they benefit people who spend long periods on their feet or have sedentary jobs. People who suffer from conditions like varicose veins or DVT (deep vein thrombosis) can also find relief with compression stockings.

Pregnant women and new mothers often wear compression stockings to help with the swelling in the legs during pregnancy. In addition, athletes often wear compression stockings during long training sessions or races to help prevent fatigue and cramping.

How Do I Choose the Right Pair of Compression Stockings?

When choosing a pair of compression stockings, it’s essential to ensure they fit correctly. If they are too loose, they won’t provide adequate compression; too tight will be uncomfortable and impede blood flow.

Compression stockings help improve circulation by promoting blood moving from your legs back to your heart. Additionally, they can prevent venous pooling and relieve symptoms like pain, swelling, and cramping associated with venous insufficiencies.

