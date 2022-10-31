3 Things to Know About Varicose Veins

Have you seen those swollen, twisted veins just under the skin? Those are called varicose veins and are much more common than you might think. They often look like cords or ropes and can be blue, purple, or red. You can find varicose veins mainly in the legs, but they can also form in other body parts. Besides being unattractive, varicose veins can also be quite painful.

What causes varicose veins?

Veins have one-way valves that help blood flow from your feet back to your heart. When these valves don’t work correctly, blood can pool in your veins and cause them to swell up.

Varicose veins can be caused by not getting enough exercise, being overweight, having a family history of varicose veins, or standing or sitting for long periods. Pregnancy can also cause varicose veins as the added weight can pressure the veins and valves.

What are the symptoms of varicose veins?

The most typical indication of varicose veins is heaviness or fatigue in the legs. Other symptoms can include itching, burning, cramping, and aching. In severe cases, ulcers or sores may form on the skin near the varicose veins.

In some cases, there are no apparent symptoms at all. However, varicose veins can still lead to serious health complications, such as blood clots, restless leg syndrome, pain, discomfort, and more.

What are the possible treatment choices for varicose veins?

Many effective treatments are available for varicose veins, and the best option for you will depend on the severity of your condition. Treatment options can include:

- Endovenous laser treatment

- Sclerotherapy

- Ambulatory phlebectomy

If you have varicose veins, don’t delay in getting treatment. Varicose veins can worsen over time, so getting them treated as soon as possible is essential.

At the Fox Valley Vein Center, we use the latest minimally invasive technology to treat varicose veins and all forms of venous disease. Contact us at 815-786-3222 for your preferred location.

Fox Valley Vein Centers

Sandwich, Yorkville, & Plainfield, IL

www.foxvalleyveincenters.com

815-786-3222