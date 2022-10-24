As we get older, our living situation often changes. For some, this means moving in with family or hiring a live-in caregiver. For others, it may mean finding an assisted living facility or an independent community.

So, what’s the difference between assisted and independent living?

Independent living’s design is for seniors who are still relatively healthy and active. These communities usually have a wide range of amenities, like pools, gyms, and social activities. They also typically provide transportation and housekeeping services.

On the other hand, assisted living is designed for seniors who need help with activities of daily living (ADLs), like dressing, bathing, and eating. These communities also have amenities and provide transportation and housekeeping services. However, they also have staff on hand 24/7 to assist with ADLs as needed.

Which One is Right for Me?

The answer to this question depends on your individual needs and preferences. An independent living community may be a good alternative if you’re still healthy and active, yet your current house is too much to maintain. On the other hand, an assisted living facility might be a better fit if you need help with ADLs or you’re looking for a sense of community.

Moving from your current home to an independent or assisted living community is no small feat. There are many factors to consider, from cost to location to amenities. But perhaps the most critical factor in determining which type of community best meets your needs is your current level of independence.

