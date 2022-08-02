New Cottages for Vacation and Full-time living now Available

OTTAWA, IL- If you’ve always dreamed of owning a vacation home on the water now is the perfect time at Heritage Harbor Resort in Ottawa where three vacation cottages, centered around a 182-slip marina and offering views of the Illinois River, are ready for move-in at Navvy Town, the community’s newest neighborhood.

“Buyers looking for an investment property, vacation getaway or an affordable forever home on the water can own a new cottage and begin their harbor adventure today,” said Pierre Alexander, Heritage Harbor Resort Marketing Manager. “Boating, biking, kayaking, fishing, festivals and more are right outside your door and, with Lock Tender Cottages priced from $300,900, now is an ideal time to invest in a vacation home and begin earning rental income with the help of the Heritage Harbor rental management and marketing program.”

According to a recent Bloomberg.com article, investing in real estate is emerging as a hedge against inflation and is considered one approach to hedge against inflation, given the asset class usually has little correlation with stocks and bonds. In addition, a recent Gallup poll found that 35% of American respondents said real estate was the best long-term investment option with only 27% citing stocks. In addition to generating additional income and diversifying your investment portfolio, rental properties give owners numerous tax benefits

“About 25% of the homes at Heritage Harbor are currently under the Harbor Inn vacation rental management,” said Alexander. “Guests can book through our website, calling to make a reservation or through sites such as Airbnb, Home Away, VRBO, Expedia and more. Once confirmed, guests can check-in at our welcome center or follow the after-hours automated check-in process. We also have an onsite hospitality host who serves as a guest concierge seven days a week. Guests also receive a digital vacation home guide app with a variety of information for their stay, including offerings in the area and special excursion discounts.”

The three, two-story Lock Tender Cottages available now are 1,150 square feet in size with charming front porches, two bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, island kitchens open to great rooms and basements that buyers may choose to finish. Navy Town also features 580-square feet, one-bedroom condominiums priced from the $219,900, which offer fall delivery dates. The neighborhood offers a maintenance-free, turnkey lifestyle and will feature a pool and recreation lawn for games, movie nights and other family fun.

“Investors have added peace-of-mind with our Harbor Inn property management team and the owner portal which allows owners to request repairs or updates,” Alexander said. “Vacation homes are also populated in our property management software so owners can view their property and bookings through their personal login as well as block their own stay dates on the calendar.”

Just 90 minutes from Chicago, Heritage Harbor is an ideal vacation destination where owners and renters can easily access the community unlike destinations in Wisconsin and Michigan. In addition to Navvy Town, Heritage Harbor offers several distinct neighborhoods, including villas, cottages, low-maintenance single-family homes and luxury, custom residences. The community also includes the Red Dog Grill Restaurant, Tiki bar and beach and numerous neighborhood clubhouses and swimming pools.

The West Peninsula neighborhood, priced from the $400s, offers single-family ranch, two-story and first-floor master bedroom cottages ranging from 1,490 to over 2,290 square feet in size with two to four bedrooms, two to four baths, charming front porches, guest suites, second floor bunk rooms, optional basements and attached or detached garages.

Custom, single-family home buyers will want to visit Pinnacle Pointe, a waterfront neighborhood with its own pool and clubhouse. Luxury ranch and two-story designs, priced from the $800s to over $1 million, are available or buyers may choose to purchase a homesite and use their own builder. Homes range from 1,705 to over 3,512 square feet in size with three or four bedrooms, two to 3 ½ baths and two-car garages. Homes may include open concept kitchen and family rooms, screened porches, finished walkout basements, guest suites and decks.

“Boat club and watersport rentals have been booming,” Alexander said. “Buyers from Chicago, Naperville and other nearby areas coming to buy a vacation home close to home at Heritage Harbor and enjoy all that’s offered. The 16-mile stretch of waterway between the Marseilles Lock and Starved Rock Lock is ideal for boaters offering several islands, access to restaurants and events in downtown Ottawa as well as access to Starved Rock State Park.”

The community is across from the 97-mile I & M Canal Biking trail, and is 10 minutes from Starved Rock State Park, known for its scenic hiking trails, waterfalls, sandstone canyons, trolley tours and river cruises. Historic Ottawa, site of the 1858 Lincoln-Douglas Debate, offers shops, restaurants, craft breweries, and other seasonal events and festivals.

The onsite Heritage Harbor activity director plans year-round events for residents and guests to enjoy, such as live music on weekends, special neighborhood happenings and holiday gatherings as well as craft and cooking classes, organized group tours, and the weekly, Saturday 5K walk and run.

Heritage Harbor is located at 111 Harbor View Drive in Ottawa. Please call (815) 433-5000 Ext. 1 to preschedule a one-on-one appointment or email tammyb@heritageharborottawa.com . Enjoy a virtual drive-through of the community by visiting www.visitheritageharbor.com .