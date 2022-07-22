Small Business Trends to watch for through the end of 2022

According to Forbes magazine article from June 22 there are 15 Small Business Trends to watch for through the end of the year. Hiring continues to be an issue for many businesses and now as the summer is hitting mid-summer many are thinking of the college students that will be returning to school and how do we fill those positions. Here are some of these trends:

Invest in Financial Coaching – Small businesses in trying to watch the bottom line and be efficient are digging into the details of their financials more now than ever. Financial coaching and growth strategy will be a big focus for the latter part of this year. Reach out to your Small Business Development centers such as the one located at Waubonsee Community College. Harriet Parker is a wealth of knowledge and can help you with your business plan which will include looking at your financials. It is always good to review your plans and see what needs to be tweak or changed.

Develop Short-Form Video Content. This is becoming HUGE. In the last year TikTok, Youtube short videos, and Instagram are dominated. But make sure you are providing Quality Content. Use the FREE social platforms. You can generate revenue through organic, free marketing strategies like mass posting on TikTok through several accounts.

Have Remote employees or Return to the office – some companies will be hiring more remote employees which can boost productivity and retain top talent from anywhere. Other companies need their employees in the office because they need collaboration & teamwork. It is all about creating the work life balance and supporting it for you and your employees.

Outsource Professionals Services – HR, accounting, payroll, marketing. Give it to the experts who can do it for you and you can focus on the other aspects of your company. Think about Hiring a Virtual Assistant to handle some of the day to day correspondence, typing of contracts etc.