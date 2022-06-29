Golf outing offers opportunity to network, enjoy the great outdoors

This year’s Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Golf Outing is set for 11 am – 8 pm. Thursday, July 28, at Fox Bend Golf Course, 3516 Route 34, Oswego. Lunch & Dinner are included.

In its 33rd year, the event “isn’t just about golf,” Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce President Angie Hibben said.

“It is about networking with other Chamber business owners and supporting the chamber. Some of our members bring customers as a thank you. It’s a great day,” she said. Where else can you spend solid quality time with your valued clients, business associates and friends? With today’s hectic schedules most of us are lucky if we can get five minutes!

A golf swing takes 5 seconds, so in a game you take about 500 seconds swinging, but a golf game takes on average 4 hours to finish. What are you doing the rest of the time that you’re not swinging.

There is really no other sport with a significant amount of quiet time between shots that allows for wide-ranging conversations and common interests to be discovered. That – for business people, is gold.

Registration for the event is now open.

Can’t golf this year or attend this year’s outing? Consider sponsoring promote your business.

The outing is one of several hosted by the Chamber annually to promote member businesses to the community and surrounding areas.

“This event allows business owners to network with other business owners while golfing, while waiting their turn to tee off, and during dinner,” Hibben said. “It also gives local members the opportunity to promote their business at a hole or with a giveaway to each golfer.”

For more information about the Golf Outing, visit https://www.oswegochamber.org/golf/

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce : 73 W Van Buren Street : Oswego, IL 60543 : 630.554.3505 http://www.oswegochamber.org/