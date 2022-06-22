What is a Chamber of Commerce and why should I join?

A lot of people don’t understand what a chamber is or does. A chamber is a group of area businesses, industries, organizations (including non for profits), and professionals who pool their talents and resources to improve the economic, civic and cultural climate of their community. A chamber advocates for business with local, state and federal governments. It provides a place for business professionals to network, learn and serve their community. A chamber is one of the most efficient networking groups around to help promote your business, expand your customer base and learn from others.

While we work closely with government, Chambers ARE NOT a governmental agency. We DO NOT collect taxes and we do not get funding from any governmental agency. The local city/village may join a chamber and pay dues just like other businesses. A board of directors sets policy for, and guide the workings of, the chamber.

Chamber of Commerce organizations are not out-of-the-box, cookie-cutter setups. Every chamber is unique with different benefits, resources and opportunities. Our goal is the same: to serve as a voice for the business community, to offer networking opportunities and to promote our members. A chamber is a community within itself. We bring our members together to not only benefit the community but to benefit each other. It is up to you to take advantage of the different opportunities to be involved.

44% of consumers are more likely to think favorably of businesses who are members of their local chamber



63% of consumers are more likely to buy products or services from businesses who are members of their local chamber



Consumers view chamber of commerce members as trustworthy and are 12% more likely to believe their products or services are better than competitors.



Joining provides you exposure, especially for new businesses. Your membership includes a listing on our website and in our yearly printed community guide as well as Ribbon Cuttings, and promotion of your business on Social Media.



“People do business with people we know, like & trust”

