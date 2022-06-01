Plan Your Summer Getaway at Heritage Harbor Resort in Ottawa

Boaters, explorers, fishermen, music lovers, exercise enthusiasts, and thrill-seekers all have something to enjoy at Heritage Harbor Resort, a popular vacation home community less than 90 minutes from Chicago in Ottawa’s Starved Rock Country.

Situated along the Illinois River and featuring a state-of-the-art 182-slip marina, Heritage Harbor offers several distinct neighborhoods, including villas, cottages, low-maintenance single-family homes and luxury, custom residences. The community also features the Red Dog Restaurant, Tiki bar and beach as well numerous neighborhood clubhouses and swimming pools.

“While our summer reservations are filling up quickly, there are still opportunities for short and long-term vacation rentals on the harbor,” said Pierre Alexander, Heritage Harbor Resort Marketing Manager. “And for those looking to invest in a vacation home, we have a variety of homes at varying price points for summer move-in.”

Lock Tender Cottages in Heritage Harbor’s newest Navvy Town neighborhood are available this summer and offer 1,150 square feet with two bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and an open-concept kitchen and living room as well as an option to finish the full basement with prices starting at $300,900. Single-family, ranch-style homes are offered for summer delivery with prices starting at $429,000 and buyers can also select from custom residences priced from $825,000 in the Pinnacle Pointe neighborhood.

Heritage Harbor homeowners can choose to be part of the Harbor Inn property management and marketing program that assists in all aspects of the vacation rental process. Buyers who participate are populated in the management software and can view their property and bookings through their personal login as well as block their own stay dates on the calendar. Requests, repairs, cleaning and other services are also accessed through the portal.

A boater’s delight, Heritage Harbor offers 32-acres of 8-foot -deep harbor with an opening width of 200 feet and slips of 35 to 60-feet and is a popular stop for boaters continuing along the Great Loop. The 16-mile stretch of waterway between the Marseilles Lock and Starved Rock Lock features several islands, access to local waterfront restaurants and Starved Rock State Park.

“You don’t have to own a boat to take advantage of the marina and river,” Alexander said. “Boat rentals are available through the marina and Quest Express boat club memberships, kayak rentals and other water sports equipment are available through Quest Water Sports.”

In addition to the marina and watersports, homeowners enjoy live music by various bands at the Tiki bar most Saturday evenings and the 5K Park Run is held every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Live music and special activities are also planned over the 4th of July holiday weekend. Additional summer happenings in Ottawa and the surrounding area, include:

Guided Kayak Tours Weekends at Starved Rock State Park

June 3-5- Ottawa Two Rivers Wine Festival

Music in the Park – Downtown Ottawa- Kicks off its Fee Concert Season Saturday, June 25th from 6-8 p.m.

June 17 – 24th Annual Cruise Night- antique and custom car show in downtown Ottawa

July 1-4- Skydive Chicago Hosts ‘Freedom Fest’ in Ottawa

July 4th- Ottawa’s Independence Day Fireworks Show-the largest in central Illinois

August 6- 38th Annual Car Show in Ottawa

August 6- Drip- Music Fest in Mendota

August 6-7- Art in the Park in downtown Ottawa

August 7- Annual ‘Touch a Truck’ event a sponsored by the Illinois Valley Building Trades, the Illinois Valley Contractors’ Association and the Illinois Valley Labor Management Fun in Ottawa

August 20- Craft Brew Street fest in Utica

Visitors also enjoy hiking, biking, zip-lining, horseback riding, ATV rentals and more just minutes from Heritage Harbor. The nearby Cedar Creek Ranch offers horseback riding, gator creek cruises, a petting zoo and a touted Cowboy experience complete with horseback riding and a chuck wagon dinner. The community is across from the 97-mile I & M Canal Biking trail, and 10 minutes from Starved Rock State Park, known for its scenic hiking trails, waterfalls, sandstone canyons, trolley tours and river cruises. Zip Chicago Canopy Tours in Marseilles offers day and evening zipline tours for adventurers of all ages. Historic Ottawa, site of the 1858 Lincoln-Douglas Debate, offers shops, restaurants, craft breweries and more. Minutes from Heritage Harbor, visitors also enjoy the August Hill Winery and Illinois Sparkling Co. Tasting Room, Illinois River Winery, LaSalle Canal Boat tours and the Grand Bear Falls Indoor Water Park. Golfers enjoy a host of nearby golf clubs such as Dayton Ridge Golf Club, Pine Hills Golf Club Bar and Restaurant and Bourne golf course.

Heritage Harbor is located at 111 Harbor View Drive in Ottawa. Please call (815) 433-5000 Ext. 1 to preschedule a one-on-one appointment or email tammyb@heritageharborottawa.com . Enjoy a virtual drive-through of the community by visiting www.visitheritageharbor.com .