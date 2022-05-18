What can a Chamber of Commerce do for you?

Business owners know the importance of marketing. To that end, many opt to join their local Chamber of Commerce.

What is it exactly?

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce Director Angie Hibben sheds some light on the organization.

A Chamber, she explains, is a coalition of area businesses, industries, organizations, and professionals who pool their talents and resources to improve the economic, civic, and cultural climate of their community.

The Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce is a dues-based organization and does not receive tax dollars to operate. It does, however, provide a venue through which business professionals can take effective action for the progress and growth of their communities and businesses.

“We have a credible voice that speaks out in behalf of business and industry,” Hibben said. “We are one of the most efficient, effective networking systems available to promote your business and expand your customer base. We work tirelessly to promote our members, and can provide you with resources and referrals to grow your business.”

Is your business located outside of Oswego? Roughly one-third of the Chamber’s membership is located within 22 communities that surround Oswego.

“Some of our members are also members of surrounding chambers so this expands your potential reach to customers and other businesses to work with,” Hibben said. “Your interest should be in an organization that promotes member businesses and devotes full-time attention to building a strong business community. The networking, visibility and opportunities that the Chamber provides is a valuable asset and investment for businesses of all types and sizes.”

Being a Chamber member means more than just attending meetings and events. Businesses are given a number of avenues for exposure, including a listing on the Oswego Area Chamber website, mobile app, and print directory. The Chamber also reposts member events, job listings, and promotions to its Facebook page, as well as uses Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn to help increase member awareness. Additionally, businesses are offered training seminars.

The Chamber also helps keep businesses informed.

“If you want to be informed on current events and things that affect you, the Chamber is a great information source for this,” Hibben said. “We also let the elected officials know how our chamber members feel about current legislation and issues that affect them.”

Another membership perk?

“We only refer business that are members of our chamber to the public and to other business people,” Hibben said.

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce : 73 W Van Buren Street : Oswego, IL 60543 : 630.554.3505 http://www.oswegochamber.org/