Ranch Style, Waterfront Homes Available at Heritage Harbor Before 2021 End

If you’re looking for the ease and style of a ranch plan in a recreationally-rich community, you’ll want to visit Heritage Harbor Resort in Ottawa, where a collection of single-level living designs, at various price points, are available, before year end.

“Today’s open and versatile ranch design, offers harmonious, breathtaking living spaces and, while historically the choice of empty-nesters and retirees, has surged in popularity with buyers of all ages,” said Pierre Alexander, Heritage Harbor Resort Marketing Manager. “Many of our open concept ranch plans offer walkout basements with additional guest rooms, entertainment areas, storage and more, nearly doubling the square footage of the home. We also offer traditional ranch plans with no lower levels and two-story designs with first-floor master bedroom suites. All of the homes are designed to provide unobstructed views of the river, marina and scenic surroundings.”

Less than 90 minutes west of Chicago in Ottawa’s Starved Rock Country, Heritage Harbor overlooks the Illinois River and is centered around the award-winning 182-slip marina with 32-acres of 8-foot deep harbor. Boaters and water sport enthusiasts appreciate the 16-mile stretch of waterway between the Marseilles Lock and Starved Rock and access to the Great Loop. The community also features the Red Dog Restaurant and Tiki Bar, Knot’s Landing sand beach and 3.2-mile Harbor Walk as well numerous neighborhood clubhouses and swimming pools. The Heritage Harbor activity director plans year-round events for residents and guests, including live music on weekends, crafts, cooking classes, tours, and the weekly, Saturday 5K walk and run.

“Vacation home, investor and forever-home buyers who want to secure low interest rates and maximize their mortgage and property tax savings can choose from several ranch-style homes available for 2021 or early 2022 move-in,” Alexander said. “Pumpkin picking, fall foliage river tours, Oktoberfest and the Chris Kringle market in in downtown Ottawa, make for new traditions and lasting memories for Heritage Harbor homeowners.”

The Dewberry at 12 Cottage Green is a 1,453-square-foot ranch home priced at $459,000 and ready for 2021 delivery. This open-concept home includes two bedrooms, two baths, island kitchen open to the living room and casual dining are as well as the spacious screened porch. A full unfinished 1,132-square-foot basement is also included.

Also available at 4 Waterside Way and priced at $575,000, this 2,915-square-foot ranch plan with attached two-car garage overlooks the harbor and includes an island kitchen open to a spacious living room and casual dining area, owner’s suite with private bath and walk-in closet, deck, walkout basement that may be finished to include a large recreation room, third bathroom, full bath and patio.

Priced at $459,000, the Dogwood at 11 Starboard Street offers 1,832 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, including an owner’s suite with walk -in closet and private bath, open large kitchen, sunroom, full basement which may be finished to add 1,590 square feet of living space to the home, and an attached two-car garage.

The Magnolia, priced at $439,000, and offered in the community’s established West Peninsula neighborhood, offers 1,618 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two baths, attached garage and unfinished lower level with 9-foot ceilings.

“We also have homes for early 2022 move-in in our newest Navvy Town neighborhood,” Alexander said. “Lock Tender cottages are ready for spring move in as well as condominiums in the Canal Quarters Mansion Flats.”

The community is across from the 97-mile I & M Canal Biking trail, is just three miles to charming downtown Ottawa and is only 15 minutes from 2,630-acre Starved Rock State Park, known for its steep sandstone canyons and waterfalls. Historic Ottawa, site of the 1858 Lincoln-Douglas Debate, offers shops, restaurants, craft breweries and more. Minutes from Heritage Harbor, visitors also enjoy the August Hill Winery and Illinois Sparkling Co. Tasting Room, Illinois River Winery, Utica Electric Bike Rental, LaSalle Canal Boat tours and the Grand Bear Falls Indoor Water Park. Golfers enjoy a host of nearby golf clubs such as Dayton Ridge Golf Club, Pine Hills Golf Club Bar and Restaurant and Bourne golf course. The Concept Haulers Motor Speedway offers go karting and the nearby Grundy County Speedway offers stock car racing.

Heritage Harbor is located at 111 Harbor View Drive in Ottawa. Please call (815) 433-5000 or email tammyb@heritageharborottawa.com . Enjoy a virtual drive-through of the community by visiting www.visitheritageharbor.com.