Home Builders Can Enjoy the Benefits of Building at Heritage Harbor Resort in Ottawa

Heritage Harbor, a master-planned, resort community just 90 minutes from Chicago in Ottawa, offers new home builders unique benefits when building in the community. Situated along the Illinois River in the heart of Starved Rock Country, Heritage Harbor features a 182-slip marina, The Red Dog Restaurant, Tiki Bar, private beach and numerous pools and clubhouses.

According to Kevin Donovan, president of Cedar Key Development and builder at Heritage Harbor, there are numerous advantages to building a home in the resort neighborhood.

“Having worked in the home building industry and built numerous homes throughout the suburbs, the benefits of building within Heritage Harbor make it a smart business investment,” Donovan said. “There are no growth impact fees per home, permit and sewer and water fees are very affordable making it between $1,000 and $2,000 to permit a home, with permits issued within two weeks. Perhaps, one of the biggest advantages for builders is that Heritage Harbor is in an ‘Enterprise Zone’, which allows all building materials to be sales tax exempt.”

Donovan, who has been building at Heritage Harbor for four years, has built duplex and single-family homes priced from $300,000 to $700,000.

“There are 500 homesites for future use with 100 of those developed and ready for builders between now and year end,” Donovan said. “Lots are suitable for a variety of product types. All of the homesites are fully improved and builder ready with utilities, sewer, water and natural gas running to each home. “Hi Speed fiber internet is available throughout the community as well.”

Donovan noted that additional builder advantages include utilization of abundant and quality local trades, participation in the developer’s robust marketing program, an onsite sales center staffed seven-days-a-week and strong bank relationships.

According to Pierre Alexander, Heritage Harbor Resort Marketing Manager, the benefits of building go far beyond the process itself.

“The close proximity to Chicago and the suburbs, community amenities and surrounding area make Heritage Harbor a preferred vacation homeowner destination,” Alexander said. “Boaters and non-boaters alike appreciate the scenic water views as well as water skiing, jet skiing pontoon boating, kayaking, wakeboarding, fishing and more. The community has direct access to the 96-mile I & M canal biking and walking paths and is minutes from the 2,630-acre Starved Rock State Park as well as historic downtown Ottawa, with its shops, restaurants, craft breweries and more.”

The community also has a full-time activity director who plans year-round events for residents and guests, including live music on weekends, crafts, cooking classes, tours, and the weekly, Saturday 5K walk and run.

Currently, Heritage Harbor offers villas, cottages, low-maintenance single-family homes and luxury, custom residences. The newest neighborhood, Navvy Town, which is currently under construction, offers one and two-bedroom condominiums as well as two-story cottages and two-bedroom Carriage Homes. Prices start in the $180s and homes are available for move-in before year end.

Luxury homesites are offered in the Pinnacle Pointe neighborhood, which boasts the largest and most private settings within Heritage Harbor, and features an exclusive clubhouse and fitness center, pool and private park.

Three homesite sizes are offered in Pinnacle Pointe and all can accommodate a garage and 9-foot, walkout basement, with prices starting in the $200s. Buyers can access the preferred designers and builder’s network at Heritage Harbor or choose their own builder. Design inspiration for ranch and two-story designs can also be found by visiting Allison Ramsey Architects. Homes range from 1,705 to over 3,512 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 ½ to 3 ½ baths, first -floor owner’s suites, island kitchens open to great rooms, guest suites, screened porches, decks, finished walkout lower levels, garages and some of the homesites can accommodate a private pool. Homes with homesite are priced from the $550s to over $1 million.

Yorkville-based CL Design-Build, Inc. has four homes underway, including a 3,658-square-foot model home. Priced in the $700s, the model features an expansive harbor view, five bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths, a Zoom Room/Pocket Office, 10-foot ceilings with unique details, stone fireplace, and a walk-in pantry. The second floor boasts a vaulted master bedroom with luxury bath and 150-square-foot private deck with view of the harbor, two other vaulted guest suites with walk-in closets, and a laundry room. The finished walkout lower- level centers around a spacious recreation room and indoor/outdoor walk-up bar with overhead glass door.

Heritage Harbor is located at 111 Harbor View Drive in Ottawa. Please call (815) 433-5000 Ext. 1 or (815) 252-3113 to learn more about building at Heritage Harbor or to preschedule a one-on-one appointment. Or email tammyb@heritageharborottawa.com or hho@heritageharborottawa.com. Enjoy a virtual drive-through of the community by visiting www.visitheritageharbor.com.