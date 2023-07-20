Health club replacing long vacant Dominick’s store in Oswego

A health club is set to fill the long-vacant former Dominick’s building in the Oswego Commons shopping center on Route 34 in Oswego.
The space at 3010 Route 34 has been vacant since the grocery store closed in 2013. Vasa Fitness is set to move into the 65,636-square-foot building after making $4 million in interior and exterior renovations.
“It’s a pretty extensive rehab of the site,” Oswego Development Services Director Rod Zenner told village trustees at the July 18 Oswego Village Board meeting.
The health club will feature a pool, he said.
According to its website, Vasa Fitness is among one of the top 20 largest health club operators in the country. In Illinois, it has clubs in Joliet and Villa Park.
“This is a huge win for the residents.”— Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman
At the meeting, trustees unanimously approved an amendment to allow changes to the approved facade.
Trustees voiced excitement about the project.
“Congratulations to our staff for working so had on this,” Village Trustee Karin McCarthy-Lange said.
Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman echoed those remarks.
“This is a huge win for the residents,” Kauffman said. “We’re excited that VASA Fitness chose Oswego and this long vacant property. This affordable new health club offers great fitness options to expand our community’s wellness opportunities.”
Basic memberships will start at approximately $10 a month.
Village Economic Director Kevin Leighty has been actively working with property owners to recruit and attract businesses like VASA to Oswego. Filling the vacant Dominick’s site has been a top priority.
“Oswego is a business-friendly community and economic development is a top priority for the village,” Leighty said. “We offer a variety of resources and partnerships to support businesses, large and small, with the end goal of creating a better quality of life for our residents.”