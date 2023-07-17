Plano car show flexes its muscles for automotive aficionados

PLANO – From muscle cars to vintage pickup trucks, the annual summer car, truck and motorcycle show in Plano displayed some of the finest automotive engineering ever produced.
The event drew a large crowd to the Plano American Legion Leon Burson Post 395 on July 16 with about 70 vehicles of every description lined up for inspection.
Open hoods revealed powerful engines gleaming in the sunlight while owners lovingly wiped away any spec of dust that might appear on their cherished metal steeds.
A canary yellow 1969 Oldsmobile 442 displayed by Mike Tripp of Plano was attracting plenty of attention.
Like most of the other vehicle owners, automobiles have been a lifelong passion for Tripp.
“I’ve been working on cars since I was 10 years old,” Tripp said.
Tripp loves the bold body lines and styling of the muscle car era.
“You look at today’s cars and they all look the same,” Tripp said.
Wendell Dominy, the vice commander and adjutant of Post 395, was showing off an American classic, his 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.
Dominy said he bought the iconic car about 15 years ago.
“I was hunting for one for a long time,” Dominy said. “It was fully restored, with new wiring and everything.”
The car rides like a dream.
“It floats down the road,” Dominy said. “You know you’ve got a metal car under you and not a piece of plastic.”
Dominy also proudly pointed to the post’s 1948 Willys Jeep, complete with a hand grenade mounted on the dashboard of the military classic.
Ron Bernard of Marseilles was showing off his 1959 Studebaker Silver Hawk, a distinctive model featuring tail fins.
“Studebaker was ahead of their era in styling,” Bernard said. “They just couldn’t compete with the Big Three,” he added, noting the automaker’s demise in the mid-1960s.
Tom Martin of Somonauk said he likes the reactions he gets on the highway with his 1951 Chevrolet 3100 half-ton pickup truck.
“A lot of people give me the thumbs up,” Martin said.
Ken and Nancy Buczkiewicz of Plainfield love their luxurious 1962 Chevrolet Impala.
Like Dominy and his Bel Air, Nancy Buczkiewicz compares the Impala’s ride to floating along the roadway.
While the jet black color complements the sleek styling, there is one disadvantage.
“We’re always having to dust it off,” Nancy said.
Nick Kiefer of Sugar Grove has a black Impala as well, a 1968 convertible with a wooden steering wheel.
“I’ve been a car guy since I was a kid,” Kiefer said.
The vehicle owners pamper their vintage rides, with many saying they store their cars in heated garages. It’s an expensive hobby.
Joe Hollmier of Sugar Grove has a small shop where he fabricates parts for his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro.
Hollmier loves the acceleration he gets from his car.
“It’ll get ya in trouble,” he said, grinning.