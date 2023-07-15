Two-hundred pound replica of T-Rex skull on display at Oswego Library’s Montgomery campus starting Sunday

Those who come to the Montgomery campus of the Oswego Public Library on Sunday will come face-to-face with Norm, the life-sized reproduction of a Tyrannosaurus Rex skull.
The skull will be on display at the Montgomery campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery, through July 27. In addition, other fossils and replicas will be on display at the Oswego campus, 32 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Oswego.
“They are welcome to give it a pat on the snout.”— Kevin Egan, Oswego Public Library District's assistant department head of youth services
The skull is on loan from the Field Museum in Chicago as part of its N.W. Harris Learning Collection.
“They have all sorts of hands on exhibits that can be checked out for educational purposes,” said Kevin Egan, the library district’s assistant department head of youth services. “The T.rex skull happens to be the largest of them. It weighs a little bit over 200 pounds.”
Tyrannosaurus is Greek for tyrant lizard and rex means “king” in Latin. T. Rex lived about 66 to 68 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period in the western United States, including Montana and Wyoming.
Excitement about the exhibit has been growing.
“The kids are excited about it,” Egan said.
People will not only get to see the skull, they can touch it as well.
“They can very gently touch it,” Egan said. “They are welcome to give it a pat on the snout.”
The library this summer also hosted a visit from Mr. Freeze of Fermilab in Batavia, who gave a cryogenic demonstration as well as a ballet troupe from Oswego that put on a performance.
More information is available by going to the library district’s website at oswego.lib.il.us.