Yorkville to seek $101 million federal loan for lake water project

YORKVILLE – With the estimated cost of Yorkville’s share for the Lake Michigan water project at more than $127 million, the city is planning to seek financing from the federal government.
The city of Yorkville is expected to apply for a $101 million loan from the federal Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act program. The loan amount represents 80% of the cost for the gigantic engineering project, the maximum that the city could receive under WIFIA rules.
City Administrator Bart Olson said the loan is expected to come with an interest rate of about 4%.
An additional potential source of funding for the water project would be a revolving loan of up to $30 million from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Olson said. While the state loan would come with an attractive interest rate of about 2%, the financing would be more difficult to obtain.
Meanwhile, the Yorkville City Council is expected to approve an $11 million bond issue at its July 11 meeting to finance water infrastructure improvements related to the Lake Michigan project that are underway, including work to replace leaky water mains.
Yorkville, Montgomery and Oswego currently draw their water from wells that are served by the same aquifer, which is rapidly becoming depleted even as the communities continue to grow. The three municipalities each decided to join the DuPage Water Commission in order to connect with Lake Michigan for their water supplies.
Each of the three is paying equal shares into an escrow account to cover the cost of a $4.2 million engineering study for determining the pipeline route and location for related infrastructure such as water reservoirs.
The pipeline would extend from a location in Naperville to Oswego, then Montgomery and finally Yorkville. Residents could be drawing lake water from their taps by 2030.
The engineering study, which already is underway, is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
Yorkville officials have been working to boost the city’s revenue stream in order to finance the water infrastructure work.
Last year, aldermen increased water rates and more hikes are expected in the future. Just last month, the council approved a new 1% restaurant meals and drinks tax which will take effect in January and is expected to produce $700,000 a year in revenue.
Under WIFIA rules, municipalities may receive a loan for 80% of the water infrastructure project cost provided their populations are less than 25,000. For those communities with populations more than 25,000, the maximum loan would be for 49% of the project cost.
In its loan application, the city of Yorkville is listing its population at an estimated 22,595. The city’s official population reached 21,533, according to the 2020 census.
With the city’s rapid housing growth, Yorkville officials have been contemplating a special population count. Census figures are used to determine disbursement amounts for state motor fuel tax and income tax revenues to municipalities. However, Yorkville is expected to hold off on the special census for now, because if the city were to record 25,000 residents, it could put the WIFIA loan amount in jeopardy.
The city is expected to submit its loan application later this month with an eye toward receiving the money early next year.