Montgomery joins neighboring communities in project to bring Lake Michigan water to residents

The Montgomery Village Board agreed at its July 10 meeting to move forward with a Lake Michigan water main replacement project that will bring lake water to residents.
The village joins Oswego and Yorkville in the project. The three municipalities are paying equal shares of $1.4 million into an escrow account for the DuPage Water Commission to use for the engineering study, which is already underway.
The plan, which gives the green light to proceed with the 2024 project, is called Non-Revenue Water Reduction, where Montgomery will use Lake Michigan water, bringing the village water percentage use to less than 10%.
Mayor Matthew Brolley expressed enthusiasm for this anticipated more than $80 million project.
“It’s exciting,” Brolley said.
Village Engineer Chris Ott and project manager of Engineering Enterprises, Inc. noted a key condition to main replacements in his report.
“Based on the conditions of the permit, the village is required to replace all the pre-1970s water mains in order to get under the 10% NWR,” Ott wrote.
During Ott’s presentation, a color-coded map showed the replacements needed throughout Montgomery from this year to 2026.
According to a report, about 145,000 feet of water main will be replaced.
“It’s a little disheartening to see this map,” Brolley said.
He added that some of the mains have been leaking for decades.
The map shows that streets affected next year will be several roadways near Route 30, and will include Bradley, Countryside, Stephen, Kevin, Mulberry and Brentwood.
Other roads affected will be near Aucutt, and include Greenfield and Scheuring.
Ott said the plan will be updated and approved by the board every year going forward.
“It’s a big operation,” Ott said.