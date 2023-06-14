Oswego police: expect increased traffic, delays during PrairieFest Thursday-Sunday

The Oswego Police Department is advising the public to expect increased traffic congestion and delays in the village Thursday, June 15, thru Sunday, June 18, because of the annual PrairieFest community celebration.

Motorists should expect delays while traveling on the following: Route 71 between Route 34 and Forest Avenue; Plainfield Road between Route 71 and Woolley Road; Madison, Washington and Main streets in the downtown area; and in the downtown area Sunday, June 18, between 1 and 2:30 p.m. because of the PrairieFest Parade.

Entry into the Oswego High School south lot at Route 71 and Franklin Street will not be available to motorists traveling south on Route 71 (no left turn). Access will be closed to the gravel parking lot at the soccer fields. Motorists not attending the festival may want to consider alternate routes to avoid delays. Festival volunteers will be assisting with parking.

Parking for PrairieFest activities will be available at the District 308 Transportation Center parking lot with access from Stonehill Road (55 Stonehill Road), Oswego High School (south and north lots) and Oswegoland Park District soccer fields.

To ensure safety and enjoyment at PrairieFest, attendees can expect an increased police presence and additional security measures on festival grounds and along the parade route.