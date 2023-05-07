Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record

Compiled by Jeff Farren from articles published in the Kendall County Record, 1864-present.

May 2013

The State of Illinois approved a $400,00 grant for improvements at the Riverfront Park in downtown Yorkville.

May 2008

Dave and Ron Walker, co-owners of Whitetail Ridge Golf Course, were the first to tee off at grand opening ceremonies at the course on Route 126.

May 2003

An advisory committee voted in favor of keeping the Glen D. Palmer Dam in the Fox River in downtown Yorkville. They also approved a canoe bypass and four-step spillway structure.

High winds brought down five walls of the new intermediate school under construction on Yorkville’s south side. Damage is estimated at $50,000 to $100,000.

May 1998

Both of Kendall County’s courthouses were open to the public for tours. Visitors could sit in the Civil War-era courtroom on the south side of town and see state-of-the-art security system in place at the new courthouse on the north side of Yorkville.

May 1993

Work is progressing on the bridge over the railroad tracks north of Mill Road in Bristol Township near Oswego. The bridge will carry the Orchard Road extension over the tracks to connect Route 34 with Galena Road in Montgomery.

May 1988

Fran Klaas began work as the new full-time City of Yorkville administrator and engineer.

May 1983

The Yorkville Lions Club swim club project won a third place in the Illinois Governor’s Home Town Awards competition.

May 1978

The Chicago Area Council Boy Scouts Camp on Fox Road was renamed as the H. Earl Hoover Scout Reservation. Hoover, founder of the Hoover Company, makers of vacuum cleaners and other household appliances, has been a generous supporter of scouting for the past 55 years.

May 1973

Carl Reimann, 31, and Betty Piche, 30, were found guilty of murder of five people in the Dec. 29, 1972 incident at the Pine Village Restaurant in Yorkville. The trial was held at the Winnebago County courthouse in Rockford after a change of venue was granted. The jury deliberated just five-and-one-half hours.

May 1968

The Waubonsee Community College Board approved a lease agreement to use the old Yorkville High School building (now Parkview) for classes the next school year. It should take care of most of the classroom needs for the year, according to the board. Voters had approved the establishment of the college two years earlier in a referendum.

The U.S. Post Office Department is seeking bids for a new Yorkville Post Office to be built on West Hydraulic Avenue.

May 1963

Newark phones will have to use the 69 prefix in addition to the five numbers. You must dial seven digits, starting with 695. Yorkville residents are reminded to use 553 prefix.

May 1958

Gerald Marquardt has received his appointment from President Dwight D Eisenhower as postmaster of Bristol. He has been the acting postmaster for the past 14 months.

May 1953

Paul Merkel retired from the Village Presidency and Leon L. Kapelsky is the new head of Yorkville city government.

May 1948

Ivar Olson and William Koker announce the opening of the Kendall Theatre in the town hall in Yorkville. The gentleman have purchased brand new 35 mm equipment done interior decorating and say the acoustics in the building are good. First week schedule includes “High Barbaree” and “Little Mister Jim.”

May 1943

Frank Barkley was installed as the new mayor of Yorkville. He was elected in April, filling the vacancy left by the death of Mayor L. K. Devereaux.

May 1938

The WPA authorities have reopened a project in Yorkville. The project, known as the Community Sanitation, will employ 12 to 15 men throughout the year, building sanitary privies, which are placed in unserviced areas. These privies are the last word in modern construction and are intended to promote health and eliminate the fly hazard.

May 1933

Copies of the May issue of The School Review, authoritative journal of secondary education, were received Monday by Yorkville friends. They were the compliments of Ronald W. Clark whose article “The Junior High School in Illinois” appears as the feature.

May 1928

The department of game conservation of the state of Illinois has rented 50 acres of land on the Douglas Kennedy farm where 15,000 pheasants will be raised and later distributed among the various state game preserves.

May 1923

For the good of the village and the general satisfaction of all it might be a wise move on the part of the water works committee of Yorkville to issue a statement as to their intentions in regard to the new well. The whole thing seems to be clothed in a cloak of mystery. That a small piece of ground in the rear of the Hunter store downtown has been bought for the sinking of a new well is known. Facts of the whole matter are seemingly, left to the taxpayers’ imagination.

May 1918

Professor Earl Weeks has closed his school in Lisbon as he has been called to the colors. He left Tuesday.

May 1913

T. A. Gallagher of Hume, Ill. is the new superintendent of the Yorkville schools. The gentleman has some 16 years experience and comes highly recommended. The teachers for the primary room have also been selected and the general feeling is one of satisfaction that theses ladies have been retained.

May 1908

Frank Schumacher of Little Rock Township had a cow struck by lighting Monday afternoon.

May 1903

Superintendent Bassett will not return for the next school year. He has an engagement as superintendent of schools in Wilmette. He supervised the commencement of the class of 03, 13 members strong.

May 1898

It was a big hold in the ground they dug for the beginning of the new addition to Nading’s Hotel downtown. He will have a seven-foot basement to begin with for a kitchen in the rear, toilet rooms, etc.

May 1893

Round trip railroad tickets to the Chicago World’s Fair, and back to Yorkville, $2.40.

May 1888

The village trustees are having Van Emmon Street put in good shape.

May 1883

The road to the Blackberry out by the Fair Grounds, since the fencing up of the lots is as crooked as a ram’s horn.

May 1878

The new cheese factory on Van Emmon Street is ready for business.

May 1873

John Greenacre, Andy Mewhirter and the Ferriss boys went through Yorkville Thursday with 150 large stock cattle. They were being driven to the farm of S. Holderman in Grundy County.

We have noticed several potato bugs parambulating the streets of Bristol.

May 1868

There are now four brick buildings for business purposes in course of erection on Bridge Street in Yorkville which, when done will be occupied as follows: one by G. R. Lee, druggist; one by Springer and Morley, grocers; one by N. Hubbard, furniture dealer; one by J. A. Godard, agricultural implements and bar iron. Yorkville is a fine business point, and we can compete with any place on the river in regards to goods and prices.