Letter: The time to act is now on climate change

To the Editor:

When will it be too late to prevent the negative effects of climate change?

Have we already crossed the line? One only needs to look at what has already been happening to our planet to answer that question. Look at recent events: terrible storms with winds, hail and tornadoes; multimillion-dollar hurricanes and typhoons; the melting of glaciers and ice caps; the rise of sea level causing flooding along shores; torrential rains and flooding of valleys; devastating drought with resulting wildfires wiping out large forests; the rapid rise of global temperatures; crop failures and famine; animal species disappearing; the percentage rise of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere; etc.

I ask again, “Have we already started the sixth major mass extinction?”

We’ve already had five. If we don’t act soon, I’m afraid the answer is yes.

George Hayner

Montgomery