Letter: Do our laws apply to him?

To the Editor:

Suppose you live in a town that has only two churches. In the more popular church you have a male minister who the majority have grown to adore while there are those who tolerate him since they have a long relationship with the church.

Well, not being perfect, this minister is ticketed for speeding and reckless driving. The arresting officer is a member of the other church, it leaves his followers with the question of legitimacy by pointing this fact out. What they then concentrate on is that the minister denies the allegations, regardless that the officer has video and radar evidence. Adding that it was unfair because it was selective enforcement since they feel lots of other people may have gotten away with the safe offenses.

Now, put our former president as being in similar circumstances. He, too, wants to avoid his responsibility to following our laws. The issue is, do our laws apply to him?

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich