Letter: The time before TV

To the Editor:

At coffee on a recent morning we reached back in our memories to the time before TV. That was a time when we were apt to sit and watch the radio.

Do you remember any of those programs? We all laughed as we remembered Henry Aldrich. We remembered the mother calling out for her son, in a commanding voice, “Henry, Henry Aldrich.” It was a nuisance to grown-ups and we had to turn off the radio before Dad arrived.

A generation later, there was TV and some very good shows such as Mary Tyler Moore and Carol Burnett. And then, there was Archie Bunker in “All in the Family,” which had the spin-off of “The Jeffersons.” I miss them. To my knowledge, there is now nothing quite like them. Perhaps I don’t have the TV on the right channel and the right time.

We did watch a remarkable nature program on PBS, so I certainly don’t mean TV is entirely without quality stuff with news programs and more. It does seem there is too much violence, which surely is not a good influence upon our youth.

Anyway, it was good to have a good laugh as we remembered Henry Aldrich.

The Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich