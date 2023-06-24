Letter: Need to be independent of foreign oil

To the Editor:

In April, the Russians, Saudis and Opec Plus cut oil production and prices rose well over the $4 a gallon mark. This past week, the same three entities made another cut in production which should spike oil prices again.

I hope the one thing that registers with the American public, is that these oil producing countries, along with our own oil companies, will always manipulate the oil supply to make us pay the highest price possible. These oil producers literally have us over a barrel.

Part of the answer to our problem is electric vehicles. If prices go to $5 a gallon again, wouldn’t it be nice to pay only $6 to charge your car, rather $80 to fill up your tank?

There are two major hurdles to overcome. Our federal and state governments have to make electric vehicles affordable for all and they have to build more charging stations where one can drive the country and spend only 20 minutes to charge their car without waiting. Some countries like Norway have already done this (almost 80% of the cars on the road are electric).

We as citizens have to press our legislators to provide the funding to make these two things happen. Our country needs to be independent of foreign oil. This is very possible and the sooner we get going on it, the sooner we all get a break at the pump.

Pat McNamara

Yorkville