Letter: Elections have consequences

To the Editor:

As former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said, all elections have consequences. In Illinois this means that everyday life will become even more and more difficult for the ordinary Joe.

The perfect example is gasoline. If you’re like Gov. JB Pritzker, you do not care one way or another.

Let’s talk gasoline. Went past my local station and gas was back at $4.50 per gallon. Pritzker, who could easily pay $20 a gallon for gas, could care less about the middle-to-lower-class folks who are punished by the prices we pay in Illinois. We are in the top five nationally for having the highest gasoline prices.

Elections do have consequences. Keep voting for a Democrat for governor or state senator or representative and you will be receiving the same arrogant attitude as always. Tax and spend is the Pritzker mantra. Until you stop voting this way, expect to be overwhelmed by Pritzker and his state government minions.

Don Lass

Oswego