Letter: PrairieFest thanks

Over three decades ago, the downtown businesses asked the Oswegoland Park District to coordinate a community festival. Meetings were held by townfolks to name and decide when the festival would be. They decided on PrairieFest and Father’s Day Weekend.

It is fact that we have grown since then. We also still dabble in shenanigans. However, we are still the community builders we were.

PrairieFest saw 300 volunteers in four days. The majority were between the ages of 15 and 18. If you want a conversation about “kids these days,” talk to me. These kids were dedicated and respectful. They are the wonderful future of our village.

So many residents rolled up their sleeves to help. We had staff from FNBO and john greene [Realtor], Oswego Senior Center Director Michele Bergeron and Village President Ryan Kauffman driving courtesy shuttles and pouring beverages. Volunteers also guided parking, marshalled both the parade and the race, and picked up trash.

I am appreciative of our first responders. Oswego Police, guided by interim Police Chief Jason Bastin, and the Oswego Fire, under Chief John Cornish, used their skills and experience to keep everyone safe. I’m pleased so many got to meet them this weekend and saw their level of professionalism.

Businesses also supported PrairieFest. I am thankful for the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce, Restoration 1 of Fox Valley, Euclid, FNBO, HQC Inc, Groot Industries, Meijer, Oswego Brewing Company, the village of Oswego, and the other companies who backed the festival.

Those committees got a lot right years ago. We are still dedicated to building community. PrairieFest hosted rides for special needs families, collected shoes, taught CPR, gave young musicians the spotlight, painted murals and found families for dogs. Our biggest effort was coming together to make PrairieFest happen. Thank you all for joining us at PrairieFest!

Kristie Vest, CPRP

Oswegoland Park District

Superintendent of Events and Cultural Arts

Oswego