Letter: Check your tax bill

To the Editor:

Wonder where the majority of your tax dollars go? Check the Kendall County Record.

Two former superintendents of schools are each being paid $1,000 a day as interim superintendents. Wow!

What a joke, the school board must think we’re all loaded with money. This board, as well as the amount of superintendents with staff we have in this state, is so bloated it’s pathetic.

I know we need to provide the best for our students, but a bloated system is not required.

Folks, check your tax bill and see where the majority of your money is going.

Michael Svanovick

Plano