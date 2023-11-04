Reflections: The dream of a navigable Fox River

Our Fox River of Illinois started right out being at least a minor annoyance as soon as some of the first European explorers started poking around these parts.

Everyone seemed to agree the Fox was beautiful, and relatively wide, but was shallow, often extremely shallow during certain times of the year as this summer’s low levels attest. And that made it unsuitable to use for either travel or freight transport.

In the fall of 1698, Jesuit Missionary Jean Francois Buisson de St. Cosmé was sent by the Bishop of Quebec to establish a mission on the lower Mississippi River. His party left the Strait of Mackinac and paddled down the west shore of Lake Michigan. Difficulties with the Fox Tribe meant they couldn’t use the route from Green Bay, up the Fox River of Wisconsin to the Wisconsin River and downstream to the Mississippi. So they were on their way south to the Chicago portage when some friendly Native People suggested they might try our Fox River instead.

The route they’d have to take would be up the Root River at modern Racine, Wisconsin, to a five-mile portage to the Fox River. But when they got to the Root River, they found the water level extremely low. “As there was no water in it [the Root River] we judged that there would not be any in the Peschoui [our Fox River] either, and that instead of shortening our journey we should have been obliged to go over forty leagues of portage roads; this compelled us to take the route by way of Chikagou.”

Not only was the Fox quite shallow, but it also had a sharp drop about four miles above its mouth on the Illinois River at modern Dayton. Father Pierre Francois Xavier de Charlevoix described it as “a fall.” And that meant that when steamboats began plying the Illinois River early in the 1800s, they were blocked from ascending the Fox.

It must have been extremely frustrating for those early Fox Valley pioneers, who would have welcomed an easy, profitable way to get their livestock and crops to market by shipping them down the river to the Illinois and Mississippi systems.

In fact, early on the river became more a barrier than an asset as people had to get across the wide stream. So shallow fords like the nice, smooth limestone-floored one at Oswego were prized.

Which is not to say the river wasn’t prized by another group of early settlers: the millwrights. Although wide and shallow, the Fox nevertheless experiences considerable fall from its headwaters north of the modern Illinois-Wisconsin border and its mouth on the Illinois River. And this, along with the rich farmland through which the primordial Fox River Torrent cut the valley and riverbed all those thousands ago, meant the river was an ideal source of waterpower.

In fact, according to John White, writing in the 2000 Fox River Area Assessment, published by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, “The Fox River probably produced more hydropower than all other streams in Illinois put together, excluding the Rock River. In addition to sawing wood and grinding grain, these mills ran factories. The Fox River valley became more heavily industrialized than any other area of comparable size in Illinois.”

But the idea of making at least part of the Fox navigable persisted. When the Illinois and Michigan Canal linked Lake Michigan with the Illinois River at Peru in 1848, it also prompted interest in Fox River navigation. But it wasn’t until 1867 that the federal government made funding available to see what might be possible concerning navigation on the Fox River.

On May 16, 1867, the Kendall County Record reported that “From Hon. B.C. Cook we learn that he has obtained an order from the authorities at Washington for the survey of Fox River, with the intention of making it navigable as high up as Yorkville or Oswego.”

The idea, as the Record reported, was to build dams with locks to permit river traffic to ascend the Fox. “The thing is done on the St. Joseph River in Michigan and on many other streams and it affords cheaper transportation than by railroad,” Record Editor J.R. Marshall noted.

The Sept. 26 Record noted that government surveyors and engineers were wrapping up their work on the project and that the communities up and down the river had high hopes of what might be coming.

But even the raw survey, without any of the engineers’ conclusions, pointed to some substantial issues, not the least of which was the amount of fall in the seemingly placid river. As the Rev. E.W. Hicks reported in his 1877 Kendall County history: “It was found that Oswego was one hundred and forty-five feet higher than Ottawa, and that Fox river fell fifty-eight feet in the sixteen miles between Oswego and Millington.” Clearly, some interesting engineering would be required to create a navigable channel from Ottawa to Oswego.

But in any case, by that time, serious consideration was also being given to building the Ottawa, Oswego, and Fox River Valley Rail Road that would link the coalfields southeast of Streator with Ottawa and up the river valley all the way to Geneva. And while water transport was cheaper than even rail transport, the cost of the dams, locks, and other improvements to make the Fox navigable even as far as Yorkville – not to mention the maintenance costs going forward – would have been prohibitive.

So the idea of a navigable Fox was quickly overtaken by the new rail line, which opened in 1870, shipping in the coal and other products Fox Valley residents needed while hauling to market the grain and livestock the region’s farmers were producing.

The idea of a navigable Fox lay dormant for a century before it was revived in the late 1960s, with the idea being to create a pleasure boat trail from Ottawa to the Chain-O-Lakes in northern Illinois using dams with coin-operated locks. The dam at Montgomery and that odd dead-end channel along the east bank of the river where the coin-operated lock was supposed to be are all that remain of that proposal.

Today, the Fox remains a priceless natural asset – it was named a National Water Trail last summer – valued for its beauty, those proposals to make it a working river buried in the region’s history as plans progress to remove most of the river’s remaining dams.

