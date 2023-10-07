Reflections: ‘Hey, buddy, can you spare me a shilling?’

Those roped into the Bitcoin scam were taught a lesion our pioneer forefathers were familiar with. During the frontier era in Kendall County, when a new settler tried to pay for something and was told his money was no good, he probably wasn’t experiencing pioneer generosity. Chances are, he was being told the literal truth: his money had little or no value here in Illinois.

The nation’s monetary system in its formative years, especially during the time of rapid westward expansion in the 1830s and 1840s, was a mess. Each state established its own banks and issued currency through them. In addition, the federal government issued hard currency that was usually worth its face value, but there was so little of it that the economy depended on those state-issued bits of paper money and hard foreign currency, such as Spanish dollars, to function.

Every once in a while, the entire economy of the nation crashed, only to rise within a few years to another boom, which was in turn followed by an even bigger bust.

Officially, the economy was based on the U.S. dollar. Government business was conducted in dollars, and that included federal land sales to the pioneers. After it was surveyed, government land was sold for $1.25 per acre, but there was a catch. Payment had to be made in U.S. specie – hard money – something difficult to find on the frontier.

But even though there was a general lack of hard U.S. money in the nation, its economy continued to grow using locally-minted and printed currency. It was a confusing, often unfair, and frequently insolvent system.

In 1843 when James Sheldon Barber journeyed west from his parents’ home in New York state to settle at Oswego, he found an area growing at an unprecedented rate. Between 1840 and 1850, Illinois’ population grew from 476,000 to 851,000 people, with most of that growth was centered in the northern third of the state.

On Dec. 17, 1843, having rested a few days after roughly five weeks on the trail from New York, Barber wrote to his parents from Oswego urging them to come west to Illinois. He admitted virtually all the best land had already been claimed at the government price of $1.25 per acre but was being re-sold at very reasonable prices.

“It is the most beautiful country I ever saw,” he wrote. “You can get the level or rolling land and timber enough for $10 per acre or from $5 to $15 per acre.”

Farther along in his letter, Barber, who was trained as a wood lathe operator, told his father there was good money to be made turning wood items in northern Illinois: “The prices of work are as follows for [wagon wheel] Hubs 1 horse or 2, 4/-; table & stand legs, 2/6; of bedstead posts, 4/- to 6/-.”

What, exactly, was Barber talking about, you may wonder? He was expressing the prices of the items he could make out of wood not in dollars and cents, but in shillings and pence, just as he had almost certainly done when he lived in New York.

What were the folks in New York doing using pounds, shillings and pence 60 years after the Revolutionary War? The money in question was New York currency, not British. In fact, pounds, shillings and pence were in general use as state currencies all over the country at the time. I have an old farm account book kept by my ancestors after they settled the prairie in Wheatland Township in 1850. It includes several loose pages of school homework done by a youngster [possibly my great-grandfather] that consists of math problems, all involving figuring prices in shillings and pence.

While still British colonies, the original states had, of course, used English pounds. Before and during the Revolution, they issued their own paper currency, all of which was in shillings and pence. After the Revolution, the economy had to keep going, so they kept issuing paper money in various denominations. The U.S. Government, however, when it was formed decided on the Spanish system of a decimal dollar. State currencies were converted into the new federal system at various rates of exchange.

New England currency, along with that from Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, shared a value of $3.333 to the pound in paper money; New York currency, and also in North Carolina, Ohio and Michigan, the pound was worth $2.50; Pennsylvania, where my ancestors came from, and also New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland, had a pound worth $2.70; and to make it even more complicated, in Georgia and South Carolina, the pound was worth $4.29.

With so many different currency exchange rates, interstate commerce was obviously severely hampered. As William Oliver put it in his popular 1843 guide book, Eight Months in Illinois With Information to Immigrants, “In travelling west, it will be necessary to get rid of the money of one state before entering another, otherwise the bills will not pass [circulate], and in order to negotiate them with the banks of merchants, a discount will have to be submitted to; there will seldom be any difficulty found in exchanging them at hotels on the borders of different states….Although no British coin pass current in the United States, yet some of those of France, Spain, and Mexico do so. The Spanish and Mexican dollars are considered equivalent to that of the United States.” Oliver noted the recognized currency of the U.S. included “the dollars, half dollar, quarter dollar, 12-1/2 cents or York shilling, ten cents or dime, 6-1/4 cents or York sixpence, 5 cents or half dime in silver, and the cent in copper.”

Clearly, something needed to be done, and the federal government eventually forbade the states from issuing their own currency. Slowly but surely, U.S. dollars, quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies supplanted the old pounds, shillings and pence to create a monetary system we take for granted these days.

And we think making change is hard these days …