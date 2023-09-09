Reflections: For the 189th Year, Kendall County kids head back to school again

Most all the public school students in Kendall County are now back in class, maintaining a tradition that stretches all the way back to within a few years of the area’s white settlement.

“The Year of the Early Spring” in 1833 – exactly 190 years ago – settlement in the Fox River Valley boomed, drawing pioneer families from settled Eastern states to the prairies of northern Illinois. And some of the first institutions these new arrivals established were churches and schools.

While a few of those early settlers were from Southern states, most were from what our school history books called the old Middle and New England colonies, mostly New York, Vermont and Massachusetts, joined by other families, such as the Pearces who settled at Oswego in June 1833, from Ohio and from Maryland before that.

Those northeastern settlers brought with them their view that both religion and education were required to produce solid citizenry, a view at odds with their Southern countrymen. Public education already had a long history in the northeast by the era of heavy Illinois settlement. Public education was mandated in Massachusetts starting in 1647, but it was a rare, virtually nonexistent thing in the South. In fact, public education didn’t become the law in Southern states until after they lost the Civil War, when establishing systems of public schools was a requirement to be readmitted to the Union.

Here in Illinois, where the earliest settlers in southern Illinois were from Southern states, tax support for public schools wasn’t available until the early 1850s. But that didn’t keep northern Illinois pioneers from establishing schools funded by subscriptions collected from students’ parents.

According to the county’s first historian, the Rev. E.W. Hicks, the first school in Kendall County was built in what soon became the thriving settlement of Pavilion, located on one of the busy trails from Chicago to Ottawa, now Route 71. According to Hicks, “It was a log house, with slabs for benches.”

Our neighbors to the north in Aurora managed to organize their school a couple of years after Pavilion’s school started. Hicks wrote, “The first school was begun in Aurora that season, 1836, in a log school house covered with bark. Mrs. Spaulding was the first teacher.”

Meanwhile, here in my hometown of Oswego, the folks didn’t get their educational act together until 1837. The subscribers picked a vacant log building along what is now Route 25 about a city block north of what is now North Street. Tradition had it the building was constructed by missionaries to the resident Potawatomi Indians. But despite checking with the Catholic and Protestant religious organizations active in the area during that era, we’ve not been able to find any proof of that. It seems more likely the cabin was a temporary trading post abandoned when the U.S. government removed the local tribes and forced them west of the Mississippi River in 1836.

In any case, classes were held the fall of that year with young George Washington Kellogg hired as the teacher. Interestingly, his family still is prominent in Kendall County politics and social life after all these years, suggesting a certain stability for these parts that somewhat belies the constant hurly-burly of modern life.

The old log cabin served for only a year before it was replaced. We can only imagine how decrepit it must have been.

“The next season a frame building was put up on the same lot with the store [64 Main St. in downtown Oswego],” Hicks wrote. “The studdings were hewed out of rails. It was the first frame in Oswego, and is now a part of Albert Snook’s residence. It was made for a store, but school was held in it. Adaline Warner, sister of Mrs. George Parker, was the first teacher.”

A few years later, a purpose-built, one-room school was about where South Madison Street crosses Bartlett Creek, and that served until the two-story Old Stone School was built when state law finally permitted levying property taxes to support public schools.

And speaking of those one-room schools, they popped up all over Kendall County, the goal being to keep students from having to walk any farther than 1 1/2 miles to class. That sort of explodes our grandparents’ claim that, unlike us pampered younglings, they had to walk 10 miles to school, uphill in both directions.

Starting with those first subscription schools, about 125 rural schools have operated at one time in Kendall County. But early in the 20th century, the state began urging consolidation of the remaining rural schools with in-town schools to save money. The Kendall County Record on April 11, 1923, reported: “It costs more per capita to meet the running expenses of rural schools of Illinois than in the cities and incorporated villages, according to figures compiled by public school officials in the state. Five pupils in a country school cost not less than $1,000 per year or $200 for each pupil while in cities and large units the cost is about $40 each. Figures compiled show that 165 school districts of Illinois have fewer than five pupils attending school, while in 1,581 [districts] there is an average daily attendance of fewer than 9 pupils.”

Education quality also suffered when a school had few students, and the costs to supply a quality junior high school education in a one-room building were out of reach for most rural districts.

By 1941, Kendall County had 54 rural school districts. Two decades later, almost all had consolidated with in-town districts, students riding those bright yellow buses to school instead of trudging the mile and a half down a country road to class.

School today would be almost unimaginable for those rural school students of the past in terms of size if nothing else. The enrollment of the Oswego School District this fall, for instance, is about equal to the entire 1960 population of Kendall County. Even so, students and teachers alike are engaged in learning just as they have since C.B. Alvord called that first class to order back in 1834.

