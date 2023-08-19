Reflections: A century ago, modern life already had a good start

I find as I get older time seems out of joint or something.

When I was growing up in the 1950s, the 1920s really didn’t seem all that long ago. Both my parents had been born well before the “Roaring ‘20s,” and my grandparents had been born in the 19th century.

On Memorial Day when Oswego hosted its annual parade, the old veterans of World War I rode in cars to the cemetery while the young veterans from World War II and Korea formed the color guard and marched in the parade to the cemetery for the annual service honoring the nation’s war dead. Those gray-haired veterans of the Great War were not only born well before the 1920s, but did their military service a few years before that decade began.

But now, here we find ourselves in the second decade of the 21st century, living through the year of 2023. And those Roaring ‘20s days are an entire century in the past.

Looking back 100 years you’d think daily life a century ago would have been almost unrecognizable to us in this day of cellphones, tablet computers and fit young people living in the International Space Station orbiting above the Earth. But, surprisingly, you’d be wrong.

The issues, at least according to articles in the Kendall County Record in 1923 sound remarkably familiar.

Take the problems we’re having with guns these days. They were having them back then, too. As Record Editor Hugh R. Marshall noted in the paper’s Jan. 10 edition: “The Chicago Tribune and the Herald-Examiner are putting on drives to stop the indiscriminate sale of firearms and skeleton keys. These are commendable acts and should receive the support of every citizen. There is too much lawlessness made possible by these sales.”

It was a prescient comment because in the paper’s Aug. 29 edition, Marshall wrote: “We had a murder in Kendall County last week. The killing was the result of a revolver, or automatic, in the hands of a man who was not authorized to carry a ‘shooting iron.’”

A dispute between workers on the new concrete highway being built between Yorkville and Oswego – now U.S. Route 34 – had turned violent, leading to the shooting and to the perpetrator getting 16 years in the state pen in Joliet.

Which brings us to another similarity between the Roaring ‘20s and this day and age: road construction, which these days seems to be going on 365 days a year. Back in 1918, Illinois voters passed a $60 million bond issue to build a network of “hard roads” – concrete highways – designed to link to every county seat in the state.

By 1923, construction was well underway on the project, with Route 18, nicknamed the Cannon Ball Trail, being built through Kendall County. The route went from Chicago to Aurora and then south along the west side of the Fox River, past Oswego and Yorkville, on to Plano and Sandwich, following the routes of modern Illinois Route 31 and U.S. Route 34.

“Illinois already has a running start toward breaking her own world’s record for hard road construction mileage within a single year, and 1923 already looms as a red letter period,” Marshall marveled in June. “In 1922, when the world’s record was broken by the completion of 722 miles of road, there was built up to May 24 only 51.98 miles, as compared with this year’s record over the same period of 114.95. At present there are employed 7,000 men, 1,650 teams [of horses], and 87 [concrete] mixers in addition to the vast volume of other necessary equipment.”

And then there’s our modern problem of drug trafficking. These days, it’s drugs being smuggled into the country across our northern and southern borders. During fiscal 2022, almost 35 tons of illegal drugs were intercepted along the nation’s northern border, while 143 tons were seized at the nation’s southern border and another 150 tons were seized in coastal and interior areas.

A century ago, Prohibition was in effect and the illegally trafficked drug was alcohol. Mostly rural Kendall County was a hotbed of bootlegging with illegal stills producing illicit alcohol on industrial scales. Aided by better roads and fast cars and trucks, bootleggers found little Kendall a great place to do business. In March 1923, a task force of federal officers and county sheriff’s police shut down a large Plano speakeasy operation and then raided the Schickler farm on the west side of the Fox River at Oswego, where they destroyed a modern still turning out 23 gallons a day.

And finally, there is a spirited national discussion going on right now over abortion and, relatedly, birth control, just like there was 100 years ago. Marshall was a mild birth control skeptic who pointed out the rich would always have access to it when he wrote Dec. 12: “The question of birth control is insistent in Chicago. There is one serious objection to its adoption – it would be practiced by those whose financial condition merits a large family and unsought by the illiterate and ignorant class where it should be practiced. But unscrupulous practitioners will help the wealthy while they laugh at those who are answering the impulses of natural instinct.”

Which sounds a lot like some of the arguments being issued these days after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to not only ban abortion but also, if they so wish, to restrict or even ban birth control.

One hundred years seems like a long time ago, because it is a long time past! But by the 1920s, the basis for our modern civilization, including cars, trucks and buses; air travel, electronic communications at home in the form of telephones and record players; indoor plumbing; and electric lighting had become not only common even in rural areas, but were being constantly improved while costs declined, allowing even the poor to begin enjoying many of them. It was a revolutionary change from the state of the nation at the turn of the 20th century, only 20 years earlier, when most of those advances were only dreams.

