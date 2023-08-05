Reflections: In lieu of another Ice Age, we just have to deal with another northern Illinois summer

Well, here it is, another northern Illinois summer, and we’re all trying to figure out how to cool off. I always figure it’s too bad we can’t bottle some of the cold weather we dealt with last winter for judicious use over one of our hot, humid Illinois summers.

‘Tis the season when most of us nonoutdoor workers hurry from our air-conditioned homes to our air-conditioned cars to our air-conditioned workplaces and back again. Come to think about it, it’s pretty much the same thing we do every winter, although we’re dealing with heat not cold at this season of the year.

It’s probably not much comfort that people have been dealing with hot summers in the Fox Valley ever since people have been here.

The Paleo-hunters who followed the giant Ice Age mammals of the Pliocene northward as the last glaciers melted didn’t have to worry much about keeping cool in the summer. Just keeping warm was hard enough during those centuries of perpetual winter. But eventually, the glaciers retreated, leaving warmer weather in their wake. Or, who knows, perhaps it was warmer weather that left the glaciers in ITS wake. Whatever the sequence, seasonal warmth eventually came to the Fox Valley, and with it brand-new problems for those earliest of local residents.

Warmth encouraged the multiplication of insects – lots of insects – most that either stung or bit the unlucky. Black flies, gnats and no-see-ums, mosquitoes, deer flies and a bewilderingly large variety of native bees, wasps and hornets followed the warming weather. We’re still dealing with their descendants. But the drainage of most of the region’s wetlands has served to decrease the shear variety of biting multilegged critters a bit, although not enough to allow us to go out most summer evenings without preparing ourselves to deal with the occasional bite.

Those first Native Americans, however, were going to have a long wait until the invention of Yard Guard and Deep Woods Off. Instead, they used natural means to drive off the critters. Deer flies, for instance, can be tricked to stop buzzing around your head and ears by sticking a feather into a headband. Deer flies are programmed by Mother Nature to seek the highest point of the critter they’re eyeing for a meal. Since that’s where deer’s ears are that’a easiest to bite and are their favorite mobile cafeterias. So they’ll ineffectually – and seemingly happily – buzz around the tip of the feather in a headband all day without bothering the really tasty bits of the wearer. In fact, some believe that’s how the Native American tradition of wearing feathered headdresses and other adornments began.

Bear grease was another favorite insect repellent. Unfortunately, it, along with a nice coating of mud (which works pretty well, according to the long-ago experiences of my nature-loving son) tends to be less than hygienic. And bear grease, in particular, tends to become rancid pretty quickly in hot weather, which must have made Native American villages in summer smell very interesting.

Fortunately, Native Americans, unlike the Europeans who invaded their homelands, were fond of taking liberal baths and used sweat lodges (your basic sauna) quite often, so smelling bad was neither a permanent condition nor generally considered acceptable behavior by the area’s Native People.

Native Americans also believed in wearing only as much clothing as was absolutely necessary, which in summer meant not a whole lot. Most of the Woodland Peoples who inhabited northern Illinois favored, in summer, breechcloths for men and short kilts for women.

Some years ago, an oversensitive post office worker with forced the service to cover a historic mural that had graced the walls of a central Illinois post office for several decades. The mural depicted a local tribe fighting another, and the warriors weren’t wearing enough to keep the postal worker from getting embarrassed. He said Indians always wore more clothes than that, an idea he probably got from watching old Hollywood westerns.

Actually, when engaged in warfare, often a summer pursuit of local Native American men, clothing was almost nonexistent. The hand-to-hand style of combat both sides used favored giving the enemy as little as possible to grab onto during battle. So, besides his weapons, a good pair of moccasins was about all your average warrior needed (or wanted) to wear on the eve of a summer battle.

From the fashion spreads in magazines, it seems as if we are emulating Native Americans in at least some areas of dealing with summer heat. Some ladies’ costumes seem to be quite abbreviated these days, although as we know, fashions tend to come and go. If you don’t believe that, just take a look at one of those reprinted Sears catalogs from around the turn of the 20th century, or look up bathing costumes from 1910 on the internet.

Few of us have resorted to slathering ourselves with bear grease this summer to ward off mosquitoes, a fact for which we can all be very grateful (rancid bear grease had a truly unique smell, according to records left by our ancestors), and that’s the good news. The bad news is that we at least have to wear some clothing as we head off to daily battle in the office cubicle or out on the job site, although the goal of giving competitive co-workers as little as possible to grab onto seems sensible to me. Of course the modern trend in working at home may be modifying that behavior, too. Or maybe not. In the meantime, we’ll just have to deal with another northern Illinois summer. Always have, always will.

