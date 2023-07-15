Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record, 1864-present.

July 2013

The River Road bridge over the Blackberry Creek opened, after two years of closure and construction.

July 2008

Chuck Rice, a 1973 graduate of Yorkville High School and now a professor of soil microbiology at Kansas State, won a share of the Nobel Peace Prize. Rice, and about 100 other climate specialists, worked to create a report on man-made climate change. They shared the prize with former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.

July 2003

Grande Reserve subdivision on Route 34 east was annexed to Yorkville. When fully developed the 1,127-acre project could double Yorkville’s population.

July 1998

The Illinois Department of Transportation is advertising for a consultant to study the possibility of a freeway through the county to link I-80 and I-88. It would pass between Yorkville and Plano, somewhere.

July 1993

Ambulances from four cities were sent to the Yorkville Lions Swim Club to treat people after a chlorine leak. There were no serious injuries and no one was admitted to the hospital, although 25 people were treated at the scene for burning eyes and nausea.

July 1988

The Kendall County Board has selected a 50-acre parcel of farmland west of Yorkville as the building site for a new county jail and courthouse. It is located just south of Route 34 west of the village. It is southwest of Cannonball trail and currently owned by John Conover.

July 1983

The first Outhouses Races in Newark July 4 attracted eight entries and a Chicago news team. Newark Body Shop won the men’s division and the Newark Community Club was first for the ladies.

July 1978

The belfry on top of the Yorkville City Hall at Jefferson and Madison was removed this week. The belfry was rotting and starting to lean. The bell was cast in 1891. The building was originally a fire station.

July 1973

The Kendall County Board authorized the building and grounds committee to hire an architect to design a new county office building to be built south of the courthouse.

July 1968

The Yorkville Jaycees and Jayceettes will hold a Summer Festival at the City Park . All the proceeds will go their Community Park Development Fund. The park site is at the end of West Center Street near Elmwood Cemetery.

July 1963

On the north side water mains are being installed. City water now goes out to the intersection of Game Farm Road and Route 34. And we heard the remark, “I never thought I’d see the day there’d be a fire hydrant out here.”

July 1958

The Yorkville Merchants Association announces that nearly every store in Yorkville will now be open Friday nights until 9 p.m.

July 1953

The Yorkville free parking lot north of Van Emmon west of Bridge Street is now completed with a smooth surface of crushed limestone and space for possible 50 cars.

July 1948

The married men beat the single men in a baseball game held in John Schobert’s pasture. Carl Schobert and Robert Devereaux acted as umpires. About 50 NaAuSay people attended. Austin Montgomery had a grand slam homer in the first inning.

July 1943

Colored films of Hawaii and pictures of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the battles of the Coral Sea and Midway will be shown at the Presbyterian annex. The films have been endorsed by the Local Defense Council.

July 1938

The Community of Millbrook enjoyed their annual picnic complete with ball game and picnic supper. The day ended with fireworks.

July 1933

Kendall County has a heavier outbreak of chinch bugs this year than in any year during the memory of those now living.

July 1928

In view of the many complaints against speeding in the section of Route 47 between the “Y” and Yorkville, there is a plan under way to police the territory.

July 1923

The possibility of the purchase of the Blackberry Mills and surrounding property for a fish hatchery by the state is again being exploited. The location is ideal. The Blackberry Creek is a spring fed stream and the water is usually clear and pure. Yorkville and Bristol should boost this project.

July 1918

The Fourth of July celebration opened with a military reenactment. Company K Fifth Regiment Illinois Reserve Militia turned back a party of “Germans” on the west of the ball park. A crowd estimated at 3,000 viewed the demonstration.

July 1913

The most valuable pearl ever found on the American continent was taken to Chicago to be appraised, according o the Inter Ocean. It was valued at $8,700. The pearl was found by Dr. Jesse Carr of Sheridan along the banks of the Fox River.

July 1908

The Squire Dingee Pickle Factory will be open for business this week. Reuben Regan will be in charge of the Yorkville plant.

July 1903

The census of the school district taken shows some increase in the population, but not as was anticipated. The total number of inhabitants of the district, north and south side of the river, is 924, and we had hoped to reach a thousand. Number of school age children, 251.

July 1898

It has been a dull week for business so far. Farmers do not have time to come to town and the town people take advantage of the quiet to go camping along the river or visit friends.

July 1893

Lars Helland’s barn in Newark was destroyed by fire July 4, caused from shooting firecrackers

July 1888

The new hose house, just at the angle of the walk as you go up to the courthouse, is being construction. It will be a great convenience. (Corner of Jefferson and Madison).

July 1883

Some parties on the north side were shooting at the mark; Mr. and Mrs. H. R. Wood were out in the yard; whizz! went a bullet somewhere near them; frightening Mrs. W. into a nervous attack. Wood suggests that if people in the village want to shoot, they put the target on their own houses and shoot at their own families.

July 1878

During the hot spell while it was considered dangerous to be long exposed on the street, Mr. Mathews constructed a telephone line from his home to his restaurant. It operates well and is Newark’s first telephone.

July 1873

The Bristol boys have been flying kites in the evening with a lighted lantern attached to the tail. These lights have been a source of wonder to many, who thought it was a meteor or a wonderful comet.

July 1868

Bert Whitmore of Kendall was sun-struck last week, while in Morris with a load of grain. He fell suddenly while walking in the street and knew nothing until he came to his senses in a drug store where he was being brought to by applications of ice and brandy - ice externally, brandy internally. He probably likes the remedy better than the disease. He has recovered from the effects of the stroke.