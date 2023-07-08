Reflections: To the survivors go the historical spoils

Victors get to write the histories, something that has led to skewing our viewpoint on many issues concerning the past. Here in Kendall County, the first settlers really weren’t the first European residents of the county. When they arrived, they found families headed by David Laughton and Frederick Countryman and others already living in the region, raising their families.

But the frontiersmen weren’t, for the most part, given the chance to tell their stories. Instead, their accounts were given for them by later arrivals who didn’t understand the lifestyles of our earliest residents.

When the Rev. E.W. Hicks published the first county history in 1877, he relied on the surviving pioneers to relate their stories of the frontier era in Kendall County. By that time, Laughton was long dead and Countryman had moved west with his Indian family.

As related by the settlers to Hicks, neither man was worthy of much merit. Of Countryman, who was married to En-Do-Ga, a Potowatomi woman, Hicks wrote while listing the earliest settlers: “There was besides a man by the name of Countryman, who had married an Indian wife, and lived with the Indians in the grove across the slough, three-quarters of a mile from Dougherty’s. He had a log cabin on the edge of the slough, about eighty rods from the present residence of William Stephen, and a bark wigwam in the middle of the grove. His Indian name meant Sand Hill Crane. His squaw, a sensible, hard-working woman, after some years, left him, and died of small pox at Milwaukee. He was one of those characters found on every frontier, who, either indolent or unfortunate, take up with a wandering, barbarous life as an escape from the toils or restrictions of civilization.”

Laughton, too, gets the short shrift from Hicks, who wrote only that Laughton had an Indian wife who had been granted a fair amount of land in the Treaty of 1829.

Both of these men were more than we’d gather if all we had was the information related by Hicks. Countryman reportedly left with the Potowatomis, Ottawas and Chippewas when they were forced out of Illinois in 1836 by the U.S. Government. By that time, Laughton had been dead for two years. Had he lived, he may have been one of the region’s prominent men.

David Laughton and his brother Barnabus “Barney” Laughton were longtime players in the Lake Michigan fur trade. Their family came from New England and their father, John Laughton, owned a trading post on Strumness Island in Lake St. Claire near Detroit.

David Laughton is first mentioned in John Kinzie’s American Fur Company account book in 1822 at Chicago. In 1823, the Laughton brothers received a license to trade with the Indians on the Vermilion River in Michigan. By 1826, the brothers had opened a trading post at Hardscrabble - the forks of the Chicago River – where they were affiliated with the American Fur Company.

They must have made some money at the trade because in 1827 the pair moved west of Chicago to the ford across the DesPlaines River where they built a trading post and a tavern/inn, the first one west of Chicago in northern Illinois. The trading house, in which David apparently had the major interest, was on the east bank of the river on a site now in Ottawa Trail Woods Forest Preserve on Harlem Avenue. The inn is believed to have been located about a mile northeast of the trading house at what was eventually called the Riverside ford.

The brothers were also partners in Laughton & Taylor, a firm selling groceries and whiskey at Chicago.

David purchased 160 acres from the State of Illinois in 1830, land granted to the state as part of the federal cession for the construction of the Illinois & Michigan Canal. Today, the land is part of the village of Riverside. David also owned land on the site of today’s Lyons. Barney, on the other hand, never apparently owned any land. Instead, he managed the tavern, which was called “Laughtons” by early pioneers. Juliette Kinzie left an interesting account of an overnight stay at Laughtons during an 1831 trip from Prairie du Chiene to Chicago.

Barney went back to Vermont to find a wife, and brought Sophia Bates west to live, unhappily, at Laughton’s Tavern. David, meanwhile, is said to have had three Indian wives, the last of whom was Waish-Kee-Shaw, daughter of a Potawatomi chief, Shaw-waw-nas-see. She received a land grant in the Treaty of 1829 that included what today is Waa-Kee-Sha Park south of Oswego. She and her son Joseph Laughton both received further grants by the Treaty of 1833 signed at Chicago.

Barney Laughton died April 4, 1834, and David died less than two weeks later on April 12 at the age of 43. The cause of their deaths is not know, but it is possible they were remnant deaths from the Asiatic cholera brought to Illinois during the Black Hawk War of 1832. David’s estate was auctioned in December 1834 in Chicago.

Waish-kee-shaw remarried William Laughton, either David’s brother or cousin, sold her Illinois lands and moved west with the rest of the Potawatomi people in 1835 or 1836. She was baptized Catholic on Dec. 30, 1838, at Council Bluffs, Iowa, taking the Christian name Marie. Two days later, her daughter Suzanna was baptized.

Far from being the layabouts depicted by the pioneers’ recollections in Hicks, the Laughton brothers were solid and successful businessmen. The names of the major players in northern Illinois history may have been very different had David and Barney lived to tell their own stories.

