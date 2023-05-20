As Memorial Day approaches, take time to remember the many who served from Kendall County

In spring 1832, about 1,200 men, women and children of the Sauk and Fox tribes crossed into Illinois from the west bank of the Mississippi River with the intention of living with a Winnebago tribal group in northern Illinois. The problem was that the group of Sauk and Fox, led by the Sauk warrior Black Hawk, had agreed not to come back to Illinois. Their arrival created panic among American settlers, many of whom were squatting on land that legally still belonged to the two tribes. The situation also persuaded members of other tribes, disgruntled at the mostly illegal influx of white settlers across northern Illinois to retaliate against what they saw as injustices perpetrated against them.

The resulting conflict was called the Black Hawk War, named after the warrior who led his people back to Illinois from Iowa. Almost all of the settlers in our own Fox River Valley left on learning about the rumor of war, fleeing either south to Ottawa or east to Chicago’s Fort Dearborn, whichever proved closer. Several of the settlers who had claimed land in what would become Kendall County – it had not been surveyed or put up for sale yet, so their presence was illegal – and who fled to Chicago volunteered for militia duty.

Among those early settlers volunteering to serve were Edmond Weed, George Hollenback, Edward Ament, Stephen Sweet, William Harris, Thomas Hollenback and Anson Ament. Methodist missionaries Jesse Walker and Stephen Beggs of the Walker’s Grove settlement – now Plainfield – also volunteered. That unit served for only 14 days, but after it dissolved many of its men volunteered to serve a long hitch in another, more permanent unit.

The Black Hawk War was over by summer 1832 and was the last to be fought in Illinois. But other wars were to follow at regular intervals.

In 1846, for instance, President James K. Polk took the nation to war against Mexico. By that time, Kendall County had been established, the county seat had been moved to Oswego, and the era of settlement was coming to a close. Upon receipt of the news that war had been declared, a mass meeting was called at Oswego. A torchlight parade marched to the schoolhouse, then a one-room structure on Madison Street just south of Van Buren Street, and patriotic speeches were given, and a number of local men agreed to serve.

Company D, 2nd Illinois Volunteer Infantry was recruited here in Kendall and Kane counties by Capt. A.R. Dodge, a prominent lawyer. According to the Rev. E.W. Hicks, Kendall County men serving in the company included A. H. Kellogg, William Sprague, David W. Carpenter, John Sanders, John Roberts, George Roberts, Aaron Fields, Edward Fields, James Lewis, Dr. Reuben Poindexter, William Joyce, Benjamin Van Doozer and William Potter, along with a Mr. Tacker, Mr. Hunt, Mr. Hatch and Mr. Sheldon.

The 2nd Illinois and the 1st Illinois both fought in the fierce battle of Buena Vista that was a U.S. victory. They then served in garrison duty before being discharged in 1847 and sent home.

The outbreak of the Civil War, when a confederation of Southern states attacked the U.S. Government in 1861, again saw a torchlight parade in Oswego, this time to the courthouse that hadn’t yet been completed in 1846. Again, patriotic speeches were given, and men pledged to serve. But it wasn’t until 1862, when it became evident the war was not going to be a short one, that Kendall County men and boys began heading off to battle in earnest.

Eventually, almost 1,500 county residents would serve, a huge percentage of the county’s 1860 population of 13,000. The largest number of county residents served in the 20th, 36th, 89th, and 127th Illinois Volunteer Infantry regiments and the 4th Illinois Volunteer Cavalry Regiment. Several eventual county residents also served in the U.S. Colored Troops after their service was authorized by President Lincoln. Kendall County’s only Medal of Honor winner, Robinson Barr Murphy, served as a drummer boy in the 127th Infantry, earning the medal when he was 15.

Kendall County men also served in the 1896 Spanish American War, including Philip Clauser of Oswego, but the conflict – described as “A splendid little war” by future President Theodore Roosevelt – was over too quickly to draw many into service.

U.S. participation in World War I also drew a number of Kendall County men into service. This time, women like Oswego’s Mary Cutter also served, especially as nurses and YMCA volunteers. A total of 487 soldiers served. Archie Lake of Oswego, Leon Burson of Plano and Fred Thompson of Yorkville were killed in action.

The U.S. entered World War II when the Japanese Imperial Navy attacked the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941. The German government declared war on us a few days later. In that conflict, about the same number of county residents, both men and women, served in the nation’s armed forces as served during the Civil War, this time amounting to more than 10% of the county’s 1940 population of 11,100. Of those who served, 32 were killed in action.

The county’s participation continued during the Cold War era as well as the terrorism wars in the late 20th and early 21st centuries as soldiers went off to fight in the snows of Korea and the jungles of Vietnam, then to the deserts of the Middle East where so much religious and political turmoil has roiled the globe.

Starting as the Civil War ended, it became a tradition for young girls to decorate the graves of that war’s dead with bouquets of flowers. As Oswegoan Lorenzo Rank explained in 1898: “The spirit that then moved the decorators was that of pity; a pity that these young lives should have been sacrificed; that kind of practice would have tended towards aversion to war.” Gradually, however, it became a commemoration of the dead in all the nation’s wars and was renamed “Memorial Day.” This year’s commemoration will be held throughout the nation on May 29.

In between the normal holiday activities, why not take a few moments to recall the service so many of our men and women have provided to the nation through the years?

