Reflections: Mother’s Day more like a birthday party? You might be in France

It seems sort of hard to believe, but the merry month of May already has rolled around. We can’t even remember whether March came in like a lion or went out like a lamb and here it’s almost time for summer vacation.

Oh well. As the saying goes, time flies when you’re having fun.

The pioneers looked forward to May, sort of. On the plus side, it was the time of year when they could start planting crops. On the negative side, it also was the season when sickness again started to spread. In particular, the ague – malaria – started to arise as mosquitoes began hatching during May’s warmer weather.

In this day and age, we don’t have to worry about ague too much. In fact, medical scientists have perfected a malaria vaccine, which may help wipe out this most pernicious of diseases.

Instead, we’ve got a lot of other things on our collective mind, such as how the heck to deal with the increasing volume of local traffic or will the Bears be as frustrating this year as they were last season.

But as farmers get their planters ready to get the crops in the fields one more time and we look forward to another growing season, we can also look forward to the delivery of our mail – all the mail, even the junk mail. Like the fellow looking for the silver lining, we’ve managed to find a number of interesting nuggets of information in our junk mail. Here’s a sample:

Mother’s Day in France is celebrated a lot like a family birthday. On the last Sunday in May, the family gathers for dinner and at the end of the meal a cake is presented to Mom. Guess the French aren’t all bad after all.

Little cakes of salt with a likeness of the current emperor stamped on the top were once used as money in China.

It’s best to mow your lawn when it’s dry.

Large kangaroos can hop as fast as 40 mph over short distances and can leap over obstacles as high as 6 feet. Suppose the Bears could sign one of them as a wide receiver?

We’re right in the middle of National Choose Privacy Week, which takes place the first seven days in May.

The raspberry is a member of the rose family.

In 1925, a brand-new Model-T Ford cost $265. Sounds cheap, but that was the era when a dollar a day was the actual salary of lots of folks.

When the green beans and tomatoes ripen this summer, pressure and water bath canners will be steaming all over Kendall County. We can thank Nicholas Appert for that. He developed canning as a way to preserve food in 1795.

The month of May might have been named for the Greek goddess Maia, who was identified with the Roman goddess of fertility, Bona Dea, whose festival was held in May. Or not.

Want to prune one of your trees or shrubs? The best time for that has passed; winter’s prime pruning season.

It says here that nothing that has been burned once can be burned again. I’m sure there are cooks who could find a way.

Countries that celebrate Mother’s Day on the second Sunday in May include Denmark, Finland, Italy, Turkey, Australia, Belgium and the U.S.

Speaking of dates, Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox. How about that? The date has been calculated using this formula since 325 A.D.

You don’t find them at all anymore, but once in a while you’d find a World War II-era penny that’s gray and not copper colored. That’s because it was made of zinc-plated steel, used in place of copper during World War II. Copper was needed for electrical wiring and to make brass for all those rounds of ammunition we fired at the Germans and Japanese.

Lettuce, endive and artichokes are members of the thistle family.

Experts claim the best tea comes from bushes grown above 4,000 feet. Guess that rules out Kendall County as a future tea producer since we top out at about 820 feet.

Remember Paul Winchel and Jerry Mahoney? How about Edgar Bergen and Charlie McCarthy? Sherry Lewis and Lambchop? The word ventriloquism comes from the Latin “venter,” meaning “belly,” and “loqui,” meaning “to speak.”

The first U.S. commemorative coin was produced in 1892. It featured Christopher Columbus.

We’ve said this before, but apparently some people need a reminder: Flotsam is debris floating in the sea (or the Fox River); jetsam is cargo thrown overboard to lighten the boat. Now, does everyone have that?

Boy, talk about confused identity. The Jerusalem artichoke was once called the Canadian potato. Actually, it’s a type of sunflower.

Honeybees are not native to North America – or to South America. Honeybees are thought to be native to southern Asia. They were introduced into New England about 1640 from England. The American Indians called bees “the white man’s bird” because white settlers always showed up shortly after the bees did.

Flamingos are not naturally pink. They get their distinctive color from their food, a blue-green algae that turns pink during digestion. Does that mean we’d turn pink if we ate the stuff, too?

Wonder how your bouillon cube got its name? The word (naturally) comes from the French word “bouillir,” which means “to boil.”

The International Red Cross was established in Switzerland in 1863 by Jean Henri Durant. Gotta love those Swiss.

The person who regulates the fires in a glass-blowing factory is called a teaser.

While the Pilgrims had cranberry sauce for their Thanksgiving dinner, they didn’t call it that. They called it fenberry sauce, since cranberries were known as fenberries in England.

Finally, Russian Czar Peter the Great was great in more ways than one. Besides bringing Western thought to backward Russia, Peter also stood nearly 7 feet tall.

