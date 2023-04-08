Reflections: Accidents started happening almost immediately after Kendall County’s rail lines went in

For about 72 years, I lived within a literal stone’s throw of the Fox River Branch Rail Line that linked Streator and Aurora.

The rail line opened in 1870 as the independent Oswego, Ottawa & Fox River Valley Rail Road before it was immediately – and not a little fraudulently – snapped up by the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad. The line ran through Oswego and its north suburban neighbor, the old Village of Troy, cutting slightly diagonally through the two long-established communities. That put the roadbed perilously close to my great-great-grandparents’ house, where my wife and I lived for about 10 years, and not quite as close to my great-grandparents’ house next door, where my family moved after leaving the farm in 1954 and where my wife and I subsequently spent 42 years.

We were lucky, I guess. We experienced no serious derailments like we’ve recently seen in the news in Ohio. About the most serious local accident on the line was in December 1972 when a youngster got a key for one of the switches on the line near downtown Oswego, threw the switch and derailed three diesel engines on an 80-car CB&Q freight. Fortunately, neither the cars nor the engines overturned.

I got to thinking about safety, rail crossings, and local crossing accidents after hearing the two unprotected rail crossings at Jackson and North streets in Oswego will be signalized. Most of the funding will come from the Illinois Grade Crossing Protection Fund, with the rest coming from Illinois Railway, which currently owns the rail line.

Railroad accidents began happening almost as soon as the first rail line extended through the county in the early 1850s. That was the CB&Q’s main line that bent slightly to the southwest after crossing the Fox River at Aurora. As noted, the Fox River Branch Line opened in 1870, and almost immediately caused a variety of accidents, from killing livestock that wandered on the tracks – locomotive cowcatchers actually caught cows in those days – to hitting the unwary horse-drawn wagon or buggy at crossings.

In January 1870, just weeks after the stretch of line between Yorkville and Oswego opened, young Theodore Minkler was killed when the lumber wagon he was driving was struck by a southbound train while crossing the tracks south of Oswego, thus becoming the first county fatality on the new line.

All the accidents didn’t happen at crossings, however. On May Day, 1877, Oswego teacher Anna Brown took her elementary students on a nature walk down the tracks south of Oswego to collect wildflowers. As the Kendall County Record reported: “As the five o’clock train came along a little boy, named Carpenter, about nine years old, was on a railroad bridge over a ravine and became frightened. Miss Brown ran on the bridge to help him off. She saved the boy, but the engine struck her, ran over her left foot and threw her from the bridge to the creek, ten feet below.” But Miss Brown, obviously a tough cookie, was helped back up out of the ravine and was taken to a doctor. She recovered, but walked with a limp and used a cane the rest of her long, eventful, and colorful life.

But many accidents did happen at rail crossings. In September 1883, according to the Record’s Oswego correspondent, cufflinks caused a near-fatality: “When Henry Johnston, a young fellow from Specie Grove, was returning from the Fox River Creamery, and Charles Lehman the superintendent was riding down to town with him; Charley was engaged in readjusting his gold cuff buttons and the driver failed to look up the track, so they drove on the crossing just as the 10:14 passenger came along. The engine struck the hind wheel, Charley however had jumped, but being that he was run over by the horses and the wrecked wagon piled on top of him, he received a few scratches; Henry, who was thrown off with the wagon, wasn’t hurt a bit.”

In 1918, Illinois voters approved a $60 million bond issue to build paved roads linking every county seat in the state. In Yorkville, that meant more traffic on busy Bridge Street, now Route 47 through downtown, and across the street’s Fox River Branch Line crossing. By early 1928, Yorkville had prevailed on the CB&Q to put up one of the new warning lights with bells at the busy crossing. As the Record reported on Feb. 15: “The new danger light is under construction and will be in the middle of the street, plainly visible to drivers and a wonderful relief to locomotive engineers.” As might be imagined, however, state highway engineers were not enthralled with a warning light on a concrete base in the middle of a busy state highway at the bottom of steep grades to both the north and south.

The light-and-bell warning device was ordered moved to the side of the road before Yorkville officials prevailed in getting it moved back to the center of the highway. As the Record explained on Feb. 29, 1929: “There is not a better way in which to guard the crossing at Yorkville than this light and bell equipment. The fact that it is in the center of the street is more of a benefit than a menace. People will not be able to drive so fast through the main street and the traffic will be slowed up for those who wish to back out from the curb.” And there it remained for a few decades before common sense – and frequent collisions – dictated the warning signal be moved to the sides of the street.

There have been a few accidents at the Oswego crossings that have been approved for signalization, but no really serious ones. But traffic across the stretch of rail line at the North and Jackson streets crossings has increased significantly during past years as more and more motorists use the Adams Street cutoff to avoid crowded Route 34 through Oswego. But when those signals are installed, at least we shouldn’t have to worry about a young man admiring his gold cufflinks getting his milk wagon smashed to smithereens.

