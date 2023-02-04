Reflections: Nearly two centuries later, Kendall County still coping with accelerating growth

The tidal wave of Kendall County growth that stopped in its tracks back in 2008 and 2009 seems to be getting underway once again. We were just about the fastest growing county in the country back then, with growth threatening to rapidly and forever change our county into another collection of suburban clutter.

But the collapse of the mortgage industry created some breathing room. Now, as the county board, the county’s municipalities and townships, and local school districts and other taxing districts begin dealing with it again, it might be useful to look back on some of the events during its most vigorous period of growth.

The county’s first go-round with explosive growth took place almost exactly 190 years ago, and ended when a shattering depression, caused by unrestrained land speculation and federal government monetary policies that nearly destroyed the state.

Settlement in Kendall County began in earnest in 1833. By 1834, growth was accelerating at an ever-increasing pace. Town-builders throughout the county were surveying and laying out communities throughout the area starting that year. Oswego was said to have been the first town laid out in the county, as Lewis B. Judson and Levi Arnold marched around the prairie on the east side of the Fox River near Decolia Towle’s tavern staking out streets, alleys and blocks. Other towns and villages quickly followed.

The year of 1835 maintained the trend. Settlement continued in Kendall County, while back in Washington, D.C., the national debt was paid in full. Of course the city of New York was almost destroyed by fire, but some folks on the Illinois prairie thought that was good news, too. Down in Big Grove Township, John Phillips and George Hollenback marked out the boundaries of the new village they called Georgetown Its name later was changed to Newark.

The year continued with a lot of local development as more and more settlers arrived. By 1836, development was booming all over Illinois. In fact, pioneer county historian Rev. E.W. Hicks called 1836 “The Year of the Corner Lot.”

“Eighteen hundred and thirty-six was the year of inflation and emigration, when the strong arm of the State projected railroads and dug channels of rivers to encourage emigration, which came West in a steady and enthusiastic stream,” Hicks recalled in his 1877 history.

Illinois and the rest of the Midwest was growing so fast, in fact, that there wasn’t enough money to finance the growth. Only a small number of bills and coins were in circulation at the time, and a true national currency did not exist. As a result, states and even individual banks issued their own paper money in an effort to provide some currency to keep commerce flowing.

The temptation to just keep printing money whether there was any backing for it or not was too great for the states’ politicians. The printing presses ran overtime, and currency kept flowing into local economies that were devouring money at a prodigious rate. As Hicks pointed out, much of Illinois’ development fervor was created by what was happening in Chicago. A muddy trading village only two years before, by 1836, following the completion of the U.S. Army’s efforts to create a sheltered port, Chicago had become a true city of several thousand residents.

Speculators began buying up land along the region’s early roads and along the state’s river system at grossly inflated prices. At Peru, a village then newly laid out on the Illinois River, lots were selling for $2,000 each at a time when unclaimed government land was selling for only $1.25 per acre.

A bit, but only a relatively small bit, of that speculative fever hit Kendall County. The village of Yorkville was laid out in “The Year of the Corner Lot” by Rulief Duryea, who owned the only cabin and store on the site.

With all of that unsecured money in circulation, it seems clear today that a crash was bound to happen. And happen it did in 1837. Back then, they didn’t call them depressions, they called them panics, and the results were the same when the Panic of 1837 hit – financial devastation.

The first domino fell when President Andrew Jackson issued what became known as the “Specie Circular” of 1836 in which Jackson, who hated banks of all kinds, including the nation’s Bank of the United States, ruled that only people who actually settled land could use paper money to pay for it. In other words, speculators had to use hard currency, which for all practical purposes didn’t exist in the West, including Illinois at the time. By early 1837, land prices were collapsing because of lack of hard currency to buy it, leaving thousands of speculators holding notes to banks they could not pay. The banks, having no hard cash of their own, began calling in loans and demanding hard cash, driving even more speculators into bankruptcy. Within a short time, the banks themselves began to fail when depositors began to withdraw their funds, demanding hard cash.

State governments like Illinois, which had “dug channels of rivers,” “projected railroads” and began work on the Illinois and Michigan Canal, among other projects, were devastated. Work was stopped on the ambitious series of public improvements and payments halted, driving companies and individuals all over the state out of work and into bankruptcy.

The Panic of 1837 had a profound effect here. Largely because Ottawa politicians (most of Kendall County was then part of La Salle County) were preoccupied with the canal disaster, voters along the Fox River worked to establish a new county that would pay attention to their interests and not just those of canal construction firms and speculators. As a result of those efforts, Kendall County was established in 1841.

Today, financial safeguards are in place to make another Panic of 1837 nearly impossible. But the strains of accelerating growth are now causing other problems that will have effects just as important, if not as financially devastating, as what happened 190 years ago.