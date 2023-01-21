Reflections: Rivers, stream still shaping Fox Valley area settlement patterns

Rivers and streams west of Lake Michigan have been a major influence on settlement patterns since the very first humans arrived in the area more than 10,000 years ago.

Those earliest human settlers pioneered the landscape left behind when the last glaciers retreated north. Hunting and gathering were good during that era, as the people followed the big game that lived in the glaciers’ wake.

Eventually, the landscape and the climate changed as the influence of the glaciers disappeared. The topography left behind created a rich environment that welcomed human pioneers during a span of thousands of years that saw several cultural traditions rise and disappear. From Ice Age hunters, culture changed to more emphasis on gathering than hunting as Native People made more use of native plants, fish and other resources for their food.

By the time European explorers first visited the area, the culture had evolved into the Late Woodland tradition we are most familiar with, with tribal groups living in seasonal villages whose residents depended on a mix of farming, gathering, hunting and fishing for subsistence.

The first European settlers, French who came from Canada and Louisiana in the late 17th century, established settlements along the Illinois River before moving south to establish the towns of Kaskaskia and Cahokia along the Mississippi. Smaller settlements that remained at Peoria and Chicago came and went over the years as the Native Peoples’ cultural traditions were upended by the fur trade.

After the Revolutionary War, American settlers began arriving in substantial numbers, first settling southern Illinois. Their settlements spread north along the state’s extensive system of streams until they came to the prairies, where the lack of timber created a pause. The frontiersmen’s traditional methods of settlement and farming depended on using large stands of dense timber, something largely absent from northern Illinois.

But then a different batch of pioneers began arriving overland from Ohio and Pennsylvania, along with New Yorkers and New Englanders coming via the Great Lakes thanks to the Erie Canal.

This flood of Northern settlers that included both experienced farmers and businessmen, including millwrights, quickly made use of the streams flowing from north to south in the area west of Lake Michigan. Like their Indian counterparts, the American settlers used the streams as sources of food, although Native Americans gathered a far more diverse diet from the same area streams. For instance, Native Americans made great use of mussels and other bivalves they found in local streams, as well as fish. They also harvested wetland plants as food and seemed to prefer hunting along the verges of the many wetlands the glaciers left behind.

American settlers, on the other hand, did some fishing and hunting, but relied almost exclusively on farming for subsistence. Hunting was poor in the area at that time because the fur trade resulted in the Native People largely exterminating most of the game animals. Game scarcity, lack of firearms and the inexperience detailed in many first person accounts of the era are rife with tales of parties of the earliest settlers forced to travel east to find food at settlements in Indiana and even Ohio instead of relying on hunting.

Instead of relying on local streams as food sources, American settlers tended to use them as sources of power. Waterpower was a valuable asset before steam engines were imported to do what work needed to be done. At Yorkville, John Schneider built the first mill in the county at the mouth of Blackberry Creek. Just north of Oswego, Merritt Clark built a corn mill to make use of the waterpower of a dam built for him by Levi Gorton and John Wormley. Clark soon added a small chair manufacturing operation at his mill to take advantage of the waterpower.

Farther north at Aurora, the McCarty brothers built a mill, also with Wormley’s help.

Many of these mills were sawmills built to produce lumber for pioneer buildings, but pioneer millwrights also were building gristmills. At Oswego, Gorton replaced Clark’s small corn mill with a true gristmill within a couple of years. The McCartys, Schneider and Daniel Gray at Montgomery all built gristmills to process the growing volume of corn, wheat and other grains into flour.

Interestingly enough, the Fox River and its tributaries were seldom used as transportation routes. From French colonial times, the Fox was recognized as too shallow most of the year to be used as a regular transportation route. The local Native Americans were far more likely to travel on foot or on horseback than by water, especially since prairie Indians used dugout canoes instead of the lighter and more nimble birch bark canoes of the northland. Dugouts needed a fair amount of water just to float, and that was something the broad, shallow Fox had only certain times of the year.

In 1840, an enterprising fellow in St. Charles, Joseph Keiser, built a small steamboat (he named it the St. Charles Experiment) and sailed down the Fox, commenting he’d had problems getting over the many dams that dotted the stream. Eventually, however, he did manage to make it to Ottawa, where he said he planned to continue down the Illinois River to the Mississippi and to the Ohio River. He said his planned route was up the Ohio to the Ohio state canal system, where he hoped to get to Lake Erie and then the St. Lawrence River. That was the only verified steamboat voyage ever made down the Fox, and probably the last, too.

Today, the Fox is a recreation destination for thousands of anglers, cyclists and canoeists that encourages homebuyers to locate in and near the river valley. The streams that comprise its watershed likewise provide recreational opportunities as well as natural corridors where wildlife and rare native plants thrive. The area’s network of streams and the ancient wetlands that once fed them have changed considerably during the past several thousand years. But they are still major factors as our latest wave of settlement continues to grow.

