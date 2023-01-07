Reflections: A new year, new month, a new moon and more junk mail

Welcome to January, where the holiday hubbub is over, and we look toward two or three more months of winter before spring peeks over the horizon.

Thanksgiving’s turkey gave way to that Christmas ham and New Year’s Eve’s hors d’oeuvres and craft beer, but now we can take a gastronomic breather, at least for a while.

We can also hope that 2023 won’t be quite as fraught as good old 2022. Being a member of the first cohort of the Baby Boom generation, those in my age group saw an awful lot of celebrities we knew pass away during 2022, from serious folk such as historian David McCullough to the far less serious but still notable basketball great Bill Russell and “Star Trek” actor Nichelle Nichols

Not that good things didn’t happen during the year, of course. Congress finally approved a bunch of badly needed climate legislation and all the jobs lost during the pandemic were recovered by August. But losing more than 1 million people to COVID-19 and several times that many affected by long COVID seems to have had a fairly serious impact on the pool of service job workers. That’s still having a serious effect on businesses.

But now, we’ve got a new year to look ahead to. And while we’re standing on tiptoe to see what might be headed our way over the horizon, here are a few things to ponder that showed up among the junk mail here at the Matile Manse:

In its oldest recorded use (Egypt, about 2800 BCE), a handshake signified the conferring of power from a god to an earthly ruler. This is reflected in the Egyptian verb, “To give,” the hieroglyph for which was a pictograph of an extended hand.

Keep this in mind for next summer: A large apple tree in full leaf may require as much as 95 gallons of water from the soil every day.

The world’s largest known spider is the Goliath Bird-Eating Spider, found in coastal rain forests of Surinam and Guyana. Pretty sure one of those was living in the basement at our old house.

The oldest record of a total solar eclipse is on a clay tablet found among the ruins of the ancient city of Ugarit in what is now Syria. The record describes an eclipse that happened March 4, 1223 BCE.

Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in January 1863.

The average family cow needs 2 acres of good pasture.

Most children will have a full set of 20 teeth by the age of 3 years.

The History Channel was launched in January 1995, and actually had some history shows on it back then, too, believe it or not.

The full January moon will rise tomorrow evening, Jan. 6. The Native People called the January full moon the Full Wolf Moon because the wolves’ howling could be heard so clearly on cold, clear January nights. Interestingly enough, many other cultures throughout the Northern Hemisphere, in the Old World as well as in the New World, also named January’s full moon after wolves.

Based on the amount of brain tissue devoted to it, sight seems to be the most important human sense. The part of the brain dealing with sight is far larger than the parts that deal with our other senses.

Until 1965, dimes were made almost entirely of silver. That year, Congress ruled that dimes should be made of two layers of a copper-nickel alloy with a layer of solid copper sandwiched between them.

Authors, take note: You might not be recognized during your lifetime. Of the 1,700 poems Emily Dickinson wrote, only seven were published during her lifetime. The first volume of her poetry wasn’t published until four years after her death.

The Chicago Bears beat Washington (the Commanders these days) 73-0 in the 1940 National Football League championship game.

In January 1959, Alaska became the nation’s 49th state.

In case you’ve decided to head off onto the prairie to homestead, you’ll need five pounds of corn kernels to plant an acre of corn on your new spread.

Rule of thumb: Expect a speech you give to take about a third more time than it took for you to practice it.

Ellis Island opened Jan. 1, 1892, as the official entry point for those coming across the Atlantic to the U.S. For the 35 years before Ellis Island opened, New York’s Castle Garden, now called Castle Clinton, was the center that welcomed immigrants on the East Coast.

The term “White House” did not become the official name of the President’s house until Theodore Roosevelt lived there, even though other presidents had lived there for more than a century.

In the 1850s, Fredrick Law Olmstead was the first person to call himself a landscape architect. He and Calvert Vaux designed and oversaw construction of New York City’s 843-acre Central Park starting in 1858. Fun fact: More gunpowder was used to clear obstacles during construction than was used during the Battle of Gettysburg.

The first oil pipeline in the U.S. was built in Pennsylvania. It was 2 inches in diameter and 6 miles long.

As I was typing this column, it occurred to me that National Typing Day is Jan. 8.

Just in case you think there’s never enough good news: A rainbow lasting more than three hours was reported from the coastal border of Gwynedd and Clwyd, North Wales, Great Britain, on Aug. 14, 1979.

Another rule of thumb: The distance between your fingertips with your arms outstretched at shoulder height is equal to your height.

Right now, we’re more likely to deal with snow than rain, but the principle here is the same: The reason rain clouds are dark instead of white is because when the particles of water are small, they reflect light and are perceived by our eyes as white. When water particles become large enough to form raindrops, however, they absorb light and appear dark to us.

Our final rule of thumb for today is for those thinking about taking up cross-country skiing. Standing up straight, a cross-country ski pole is the right length for you if it fits comfortably between the floor and your armpit.

• Looking for more local history? Visit http://historyonthefox.wordpress.com/