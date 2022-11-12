Reflections: Oswego WWII veteran recalls harrowing service in the Pacific

In 1985, on the 40th anniversary of VJ Day, I interviewed lifelong Oswego resident Stan Young, now ailing at 99 and living in Arkansas, about his WW II military experience, and I thought it worthwhile revisiting the interview as the Little White School Museum in Oswego presents its annual “Remembering Our Veterans” exhibit through Nov. 27.

Young was drafted Jan. 12, 1943, served in the Pacific and made four combat parachute drops with the famed 511th Parachute Infantry Regiment.

How did he become a paratrooper?

“It’s a funny story and it’s kind of a sad story, as well,” Young said. “I had always thought I’d like to jump out of a plane with a parachute. I just was kind of a little daredevil in those days, and I thought it would be fun. The last day when I was leaving, my mother said, ‘You’re not going to get into paratroops, are you?’ and I said, ‘No, I don’t think they’d accept me anyway.’

“So, riding in [to Chicago] on the train, my best buddy that I had gone through school with from first grade was Stuart Parkhurst. And he said, ‘Let’s get into paratroops.’ And I said ‘No, I told my mother I probably wouldn’t.’ He said, ‘Aw, come on. You get better pay, nicer uniforms; you get your own special camps. It would be neat!’ And I said, ‘Well, it probably wouldn’t hurt me.’

“So, I volunteered that I wanted to be in the paratroops,” Young said. “and the first thing they said to me was, ‘I don’t think you want to be in the paratroops.’ And I said that I really did, and they had me sign some other papers and take some more physicals. At noon, I got out of all that, and I said, ‘Stu! I made it! I made it! How’d you do?’ And he said, ‘They told me they didn’t think I wanted to be in it and I decided not to.’

“He subsequently went into an infantry outfit and was killed over in Europe. So, I made it and came through all right, and he didn’t and he was in what he thought was a safer outfit. If they got your number, they got your number. …

“Initially, we went to Tacoa, Georgia, where the unit was formed and then to Camp McCall, North Carolina, where we took parachute jump training. By then, the division (11th Airborne) had solidified and was preparing for duty in the South Pacific. We trained additionally at Camp Polk, Louisiana, and shipped out in April of ‘44 for New Guinea. There we trained additionally. ...

“In November of that year, they put us on a ship and we arrived at Leyte [a Philippine Group island]. When we got there, they had concluded that the war was about over there, as far as Leyte was concerned, and were to go into a mop-up operation. But when we arrived, new troops arrived from Japan on the opposite side of the island, and also paratroops and ships and airplanes attacked, and we had a full-scale war instead of a mop-up operation.

“We were in combat there for about 30 days in the jungles and mountains of Leyte, and the mountain where we were was subsequently named Starvation Ridge. We didn’t eat for five days from the time the last C-ration was gone, and we were on one-third of a C-ration at THAT time. Every time they air-dropped something, the Japs got to it before we did because of the heavy fog and mist, because they kind of had us surrounded there.

“We finally got back to the beach about Christmas. About mid-January we got on some little landing craft and sailed across the Philippine Sea to Mindoro Island, not knowing where we were going at the time. There, we enplaned and made a combat parachute drop about 37 miles south of Manila. We marched a shuttle march, the entire 511th Parachute Regiment, with us walking and being shuttled forward by the three trucks we had, to a little village. And here all hell broke loose. We arrived just before dark and they gave us the option of digging in. The ground was like sandstone. About that time, the artillery started hitting and we decided it was about time to start digging in. We took several casualties before we did dig in, and they were lobbing mortar rounds and artillery right into our position. … We were in some pretty intense combat.

“Along with it, we freed one of the Japanese prison camps where they held a bunch of Catholic nuns and priests. There were some showgirls and prostitutes and dancers, some businessmen, some Americans, some Spanish and other nationalities. They were holding them at Los Banios [Internment Camp] near Santa Rosa.

“We eventually took Luzon Province. … There, I sustained a serious shoulder injury and was taken to the hospital. I was released on July 20, and we entered into a training program, and the word was out we were to make a jump on Japan proper. But then, the scuttlebutt had it that a big bomb had been dropped on Hiroshima and subsequently another one was dropped [on Nagasaki].

“When they said the Japs had given up, there about the middle of August, I have never seen so much jubilation in my entire life. I think that was the happiest moment of my life, when they said the Japanese had surrendered, because I figured there was new life. Regardless of any joys I have ever had over anything in the whole world, ever, that was the happiest single moment. And I would imagine any of the guys who were there would agree with me. Guys were running up and down the company street, running in and out of tents. You never saw such running and jubilation! You can’t imagine the jubilance!

“Some people say, ‘I bet it was thrilling’ and others say, ‘I bet you miss your old buddies and I bet that was exciting.’

“Hey – none of the above. It was horrible. I can look back and say I was there and it was interesting, but it was a horrible thing. And to hear it happened again in Korea and Vietnam, you wonder why aren’t people smarter? They learn to build huge buildings and marvelous communications systems and yet two people can’t even sit side by side in a bar and keep from arguing and then they carry that right on to country to country.”

