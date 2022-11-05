Reflections: This former indentured fur trade clerk left far more than a trace

Think of the words “fur trade,” and visions come to mind of jolly French voyageurs paddling birch-bark canoes along rushing northern rivers and across sun-speckled lakes while singing jaunty paddling songs.

But that vision is inaccurate concerning the fur trade as it was pursued in the area south and west of Lake Michigan as the era was ending in the first third of the 19th century.

Early on, French explorers and those engaged in the fur trade did use birch canoes on Illinois rivers because of both custom and practicality. The boatmen who accompanied the earliest travelers and traders were familiar with birch canoes, including their strengths and weaknesses. But as the trade continued through the 18th century, the liabilities of birch canoes came to far out-weigh the benefits. The most serious of those liabilities, of course, was the absence of paper birch trees within hundreds of miles of the region. And without a ready source of birch bark, major repairs to damaged craft were impossible after the rolls of bark kept in each canoe for that purpose were used up.

So as early as the Revolutionary War, trade and travel came more and more to rely on bateaux, sometimes called Mackinaw boats, large wooden craft with flat bottoms and sharply pointed bows and sterns. Construction of bateaux was far easier and took much less skill than making birch canoes, and they could carry almost as much cargo. Their major drawbacks were their weight and ungainliness, which made them much harder to handle in swift-flowing streams.

When 16-year-old Gurden Saltonstall Hubbard joined the American Fur Company in 1818, he accompanied a brigade of 13 bateaux west from his then-home in Montreal (his family was originally from Vermont) to the company’s main depot on Mackinac Island where lakes Michigan and Huron mingle. Hubbard’s brigade of 13 clerks and 120 voyageurs made their way up the St. Lawrence and Ottawa rivers through Georgian Bay and then to Mackinac, a trip that lasted about a week shy of two months. From his arrival on July 4, 1818, Hubbard worked in the company’s warehouses before joining the Illinois Brigade on its trip south in September. The brigade’s 12 bateaux loaded with trade goods reached Fort Dearborn at the southern tip of Lake Michigan about Nov. 1, where he met the famed trader John Kinzie for the first time. After three days of rest, the brigade continued its journey up the Chicago River to the portage to the DesPlaines and down that river to its junction with the Kankakee River, where the Illinois River forms. Rowing south on the Illinois, the brigade reached the the American Fur Company post at the mouth of Bureau Creek, where young Hubbard was installed as the clerk under the management of a Frenchman named Bebeau. Hubbard’s job was to keep the books while the illiterate Bebeau carried on the trade with the local Native Americans.

While it was Hubbard’s first trip through Illinois, it would certainly not be his last. He arrived at virtually the same instant Illinois was granted statehood, and where he would soon after make his permanent home until his death in 1886.

Young Hubbard proved a quick study in the fur trade. Until 1823, he spent his winters at posts in Illinois and Michigan, returning each spring to Mackinac with the brigades loaded with the rich furs reaped in the trade. At Mackinac, he worked as William Matthews’ assistant. Matthews had been appointed to head the American Fur Company’s operations in the west by John Jacob Astor, company owner. In all, Hubbard spent seven years with the company, rising from an indentured clerk to a partner before leaving to work in the trade on his own.

Hubbard soon realized the days of the great fur brigades carrying trade goods south and furs back north were numbered. Instead of relying on water transportation after striking out on his own, he started sending trade goods overland by pack train. In 1827, Hubbard purchased the American Fur Company’s Illinois area operations and immediately changed to overland trade, scuttling the company’s venerable bateaux in the South Branch of the Chicago River. He established a trail from Chicago south to the mouth of the Wabash River, with trading posts spaced at 30-to-50-mile intervals. The first trading caravan of 50 packhorses loaded with goods blazed the trail in 1827. Danville, at the midway point, was Hubbard’s main inland fur trade depot on the trail. His trade route soon became known as Hubbard’s Trace. Also known as the Vincennes Road and the State Road, today’s State Street in Chicago is a living reminder of the city’s days as the Northwest’s fur trade hub.

Although the fur trade was on the wane, Hubbard took advantage of it while he could, branching out, with trade routes extending through the Fox Valley. As he traveled over each of his company’s trade routes frequently, he was able to see how rich northern Illinois land really was. That’s probably why his name appears frequently in land transaction records in many areas west of his base at Chicago, including Kendall County, where at one time or another, he owned thousands of acres of fertile prairie land.

Hubbard went on to serve in the Illinois General Assembly in 1832 and was appointed to the Illinois & Michigan Canal Commission in 1835. Always active in business, he managed one of Chicago’s largest meat packing houses and served on the boards of several railroad corporations. In 1860, he strongly supported Abraham Lincoln’s Presidential campaign and went on to serve as a captain in the 88th Illinois Infantry during the Civil War.

Hubbard died a respected, wealthy citizen of Chicago. It was quite a career for the 16-year-old indentured fur trade clerk who arrived in Illinois in fall 1818.

• Looking for more local history? Visit http://historyonthefox.wordpress.com.